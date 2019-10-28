Help paint Del Mar pink as the Susan G. Komen 3 Day comes to town on Nov. 15

The Del Mar Village Association is rallying a crowd of well-wishers to cheer on the more than 2,000 anticipated walkers that will pass through the heart of Del Mar Village on Friday, Nov. 15 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. as the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day kicks off.

This cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the walkers with pink balloons and ribbons. Cheerleaders from Torrey Pines High School, the Del Mar Lifeguards, business owners and community residents line the streets to cheer the event participants on their journey while handing out water, goodies and collectible commemorative buttons.

Del Mar’s cheering station in 2018. (Karen Billing)

Anyone interested in participating in this fun and inspirational morning is encouraged to dress in pink and come to Del Mar Village just south of 15th Street on Camino Del Mar (Highway 101) between 7:30 and 9 a.m.

DMVA is accepting bottled water donations prior to event day and seeks volunteers to arrive early and help decorate the route in pink. Water can be delivered to the DMVA office at 1104 Camino Del Mar, Suite 1, prior to Nov. 15 or at En Fuego Cantina & Grill, 1342 Camino Del Mar, on event day.

Advertisement

For more information, please visit visitdelmarvillage.com, call 858-735-3650 or stop by the Del Mar Village Community and Visitor Center, 1104 Camino Del Mar, Suite 1, Del Mar, CA 92014.

For more information about the Susan G. Komen 3-Day®, visit the3day.org.

