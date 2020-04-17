Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Lifestyle

See’s Candies treats Sharp healthcare workers with over 34,500 pounds of candy

See’s group photo.jpg
See’s Candies served up to Sharp in San Diego
(Courtesy)
April 17, 2020
11:36 AM
Share

In its continued efforts to support local first responder organizations, California-based See’s Candies is donating more than $795,000, or 34,500 pounds, of candy to various hospitals in the Sharp HealthCare system, as well as other nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego. On April 16, product from nine of See’s local shops was donated to the frontline medical staff at Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown San Diego.

Shops that provided donations included the local location at Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar.

Hospitals that will receive product from these donations are Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, as well as Sharp HealthCare corporate office and other facilities.

See’s Candies is also partnering with local food banks and nonprofit organizations, including The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Serving Seniors, and SDG&E, to provide local volunteers and those who benefit from their services, with candy donations as a token of appreciation for their ongoing community giving efforts.

LifestyleCarmel Valley NewsPhilanthropyLocal News
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement