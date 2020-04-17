See’s Candies treats Sharp healthcare workers with over 34,500 pounds of candy

In its continued efforts to support local first responder organizations, California-based See’s Candies is donating more than $795,000, or 34,500 pounds, of candy to various hospitals in the Sharp HealthCare system, as well as other nonprofit organizations throughout San Diego. On April 16, product from nine of See’s local shops was donated to the frontline medical staff at Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown San Diego.

Shops that provided donations included the local location at Flower Hill Promenade in Del Mar.

Hospitals that will receive product from these donations are Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Coronado Hospital, Sharp Grossmont Hospital, Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns, Sharp Memorial Hospital, Sharp Memorial Outpatient Pavilion, Sharp Mesa Vista Hospital, Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Centers, as well as Sharp HealthCare corporate office and other facilities.

See’s Candies is also partnering with local food banks and nonprofit organizations, including The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank and Serving Seniors, and SDG&E, to provide local volunteers and those who benefit from their services, with candy donations as a token of appreciation for their ongoing community giving efforts.