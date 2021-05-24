Community meeeting on Del Mar Hills modernization to be held June 3

The first community design meeting for the Del Mar Hills Academy modernization project will be held via Zoom on Thursday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m. All community members are welcome and encouraged to join in to develop a design plan that will make dramatic improvements to a school that is almost 50 years old.

Del Mar Union School District staff, Principal Andrea Sleet and members of the Lionakis architect team will be sharing initial information on the project scope and priorities and getting input from the community on what goals and needs for the modernization. The input meeting will provide information that will allow the architects to further develop plans over the summer and come back to the community for further input at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

A second community meeting will be held in early September and a final community meeting will be held in early October before design ideas are presented to the board on Oct. 27.

If you plan to attend this meeting or would like to be involved in future planning meetings, please fill out the form at this link.

Zoom information: https://delmarschools.zoom.us/j/88954684368

For more information visit dmusd.org