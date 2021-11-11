Del Mar goes pink for San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day Walk

The Del Mar Village Association (DMVA) is rallying a crowd of well-wishers to cheer on more than 2,000 anticipated walkers that will pass through the heart of Del Mar Village on Friday, Nov. 19 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. as the San Diego Susan G. Komen 3-Day returns after a year hiatus.

This cheering station is an annual outpouring of support from the community that welcomes the walkers with pink balloons and ribbons. Cheerleaders from Torrey Pines High School, the Del Mar Lifeguards, local business owners and community residents line the streets to cheer the event participants on their journey as they head south to San Diego.

Anyone interested in participating in this fun and inspirational morning is encouraged to dress in pink and come to Del Mar Village just south of 15th Street on Camino Del Mar (Highway 101) between 7:30 and 9 a.m.

In light of ongoing COVID-19 precautions, Susan G. Komen 3-Day® organizers have shared the following community support guidelines:



All spectators should wear a face covering when unable to socially distance six feet from all other people

Spectators and supporters should spread out as much as possible along the sidewalk/route

If handing out food or drinks, please make sure all items are individually wrapped

For more information, please visit visitdelmarvillage.com or call (858) 735-3650.

For more information about the Susan G. Komen 3-Day®, visit the3day.org.