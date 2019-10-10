MTS’ online Vision Builder allows input on transit decisions

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) has launched a new online tool to gather input on the future of transit in San Diego: the Vision Builder Challenge at elevatesd2020.com

MTS is hosting the Vision Builder Challenge as part of Elevate SD 2020 – the agency’s public engagement effort for a potential transit-only revenue measure for voters to consider on the November 2020 ballot.

“Over the past 18 months MTS has been studying the current transportation landscape, developing planning scenarios and implementing a broad community engagement effort,” said Paul Jablonski, MTS chief executive officer. “We’ve learned a lot from residents about their transportation challenges and the need for immediate solutions. We have some innovative ideas forming about how we can do all this. The Vision Builder is the next step of public engagement and will help us formulate a package of transit improvements for our board to consider early next year.”

The Vision Builder is designed to give participants the power to create their own vision for the future of transit in San Diego.

Each participant gets a budget of 1,000 coins that can be spent on 17 different project concepts. Each project has a description page with pros and cons, scores for carbon emissions reductions and ridership estimates. Some of the projects the public can choose from include a trolley to the airport, on demand transit, more rapid bus service and new freeway transit connections. Desired projects can be selected and added to a virtual shopping cart and then participants can submit their vision for transit’s future.

MTS staff will be at 13 different transit centers throughout the month promoting the tool: Locally they will be at the Sorrento Valley Coaster Station on Oct. 24 from 4-6 p.m.

Those that submit a transit plan have a chance to win free transit for a year. Submissions will be accepted through Nov. 30.