One Paseo adds new tenants, art

One Paseo continues to stay positive in these challenging times, adding new tenants, artwork and outdoor activities.

Adapting to the need to provide additional safe outdoor places for people, One Paseo created the One Paseo Al Fresco area complete with market lights, cabanas, turf and seating so guests can dine outside enjoying a multitude of culinary options, sweat outside with outdoor classes from Vibe Flow Yoga and BodyRok pilates and enjoy the welcoming space, all with free wi-fi.

The center will welcome two new tenants this month. Nick’s Del Mar, a new restaurant with locations in Orange County and Manhattan Beach, has set an opening day for Sept. 30. Nick’s Del Mar will have an expansive patio for brunch, lunch and dinner. Fjällräven, a Swedish outdoor clothing and equipment company known for its brightly colored backpacks with a tiny red arctic fox logo, is already open at One Paseo. The shop is located by the Log, in between Shop Good and the BlackBook bikini shop.

Coming in summer 2021, Serena & Lily, a California-based home decor brand, will open its first San Diego location.

One Paseo is already home to more than a dozen murals painted by local artists and local painter Stephanie Bales recently completed the new “Rainbow Road” crosswalk. The crosswalk near Susie Cakes is a vibrant reminder that art can lift people’s spirits. A walking tour of the center’s art installations is available on the One Paseo website, learn more at https://www.onepaseo.com/art/

