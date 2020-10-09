Solana Beach, Del Mar, Carmel Valley Libraries are ballot drop locations

As mail ballots start showing up in mailboxes around San Diego County, the Registrar of Voters office is reminding voters that it’s safer to mark your ballot at home to avoid the risk of contracting COVID-19. More than 1.9 million mail ballots for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election were sent out to registered voters earlier this week.

A mail ballot will arrive at your home— instructions and an “I Voted” sticker are included in the mail ballot packet.

Sign and date your envelope, seal your completed ballot inside and return it postage free. You can choose to return your ballot through the mail or by using one of 126 secure ballot drop-off locations throughout the county. Your ballot should include a list of the drop-off locations closest to you—the Del Mar, Carmel Valley and the Solana Beach Library are all drop-off locations this year.

You can also track your ballot by signing up for the “Where’s My Ballot?” service. You will get notifications when the mail ballot is sent to you, when it arrives back at the Registrar’s office and when it’s counted.

To learn more about Vote Safer San Diego and voting in the Nov. 3 election, visit sdvote.com or call (858) 565-5800.