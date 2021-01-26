Modern Acupuncture opens in Del Mar Highlands

Modern Acupuncture opened in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Jan. 24, making the natural health and beauty benefits of acupuncture available to people in an accessible and affordable way. The spa-like clinic is located between Pickybunny and Daisy Blue on the lower level of the center in Carmel Valley.

Acupuncture is the insertion of “whisper-thin” needles into anatomical locations to alleviate pain, reduce stress, promote relaxation and improve overall well-being. According to Modern Acupuncture, most patients feel a little tingle sensation coupled with a feeling of relaxation.

Clients getting treatment in Modern Acupunture’s Zen Lounge. (Courtesy)

The new clinic will be the second Modern Acupuncture clinic in San Diego and one of 45 across the country. The Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s “Zen Lounge” has six zero-gravity chairs and three treatment tables. The open-style clinic will be opening safely, limiting capacity to 20% and offering “Bubble Events” where families, groups of friends, coworkers, couples, or anyone in a “quarantine bubble” can enjoy the entire space to themselves for the duration of the treatments.

Modern Acupuncture offers memberships that encourage patients to include acupuncture treatments in their regular health, beauty and wellness routines. The convenient acupuncture experience provided by Modern Acupuncture is unlike traditional acupuncture treatments where it doesn’t require the removal of any clothing to access full-body health and usually takes 30 minutes, by appointment.

Current hours of operation are Monday-Wednesday and Friday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (due to COVID-19, hours are subject to change). For more information, visit modernacupuncture.com

--Karen Billing

