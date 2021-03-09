Solana Highlands Dolphin Dash and Solana Pacific Sandpiper Sprint go virtual

Solana Highlands and Solana Pacific Schools reimagined their annual fun run fundraiser as a virtual event. The virtual Solana Highlands Dolphin Dash and Solana Pacific Sandpiper Sprint invited students to run or walk anytime between March 5-14 to raise money to support students’ Discovery Labs in subjects like science, art, supplemental PE and technology. Both Online and Onsite Scholars participated.

Solana Pacific Sandpiper Sprinters hit the trail. (Courtesy)

While students could walk or run any route, Solana Highlands parents set up both one mile and 5K courses, encouraging those with homes along the route to decorate their yards or sidewalk. The sidewalk around the school was colorfully chalked and a starting/finish line backdrop was set up at the school for photo ops.

Dolphin Dash parent volunteers.

For extra fun, a Scavenger Hunt also invited dashers and sprinters to find a list of items on the 5K course such as a lemon tree, a blue flower pot, a pinwheel, solar panels, purple flowers and a basketball hoop.