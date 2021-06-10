Special election petition signatures certified, trustee appointment terminated

On June 9, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters certified the signatures calling for a special election in San Dieguito Union High School District’s area 5, meaning Ty Humes’ provisional appointment as a trustee was terminated.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, details are being worked out on when the special election will be held—the San Diego County Superintendent of Schools has 130 days to schedule an election.

Humes, a district parent and former president of the Del Mar Schools Education Foundation, was appointed the new Area 5 trustee on April 22, taking over the seat left vacant when Trustee Kristin Gibson resigned.

Members of the San Dieguito Faculty Association and district parents collected over 700 signatures in favor of a special election, advocating that constituent voices are heard in the selection of a new school board member.

The district will bear the cost of the special election, which has been estimated to cost $450,000 to $650,000.