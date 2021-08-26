Torrey Pines among several high school football games canceled

High school football schedules continue to be in flux with a handful of games affected this week.

Friday’s game between Torrey Pines and San Clemente, one of the top teams in the Southern Section, is off because of COVID testing at Torrey Pines. San Clemente scrambled and found a last-minute game with San Jacinto.

In additon, the Chula Vista at Mount Miguel game has been canceled after COVID testing at Chula Vista.

Mount Miguel will take a bye this week and try to find an opponent for next week, its scheduled bye week.

San Ysidro vs. Bonita Vista also has been canceled.

El Camino and Grossmont canceled their JV game, but the varsity contest is still on.

Hilltop at El Capitan has been moved to Thursday because of a conflict with the Lakeside Rodeo, which shares a parking lot with the high school.

Valhalla at Granite Hills also has been moved to Thursday.

Mar Vista at Clairemont has been moved to Saturday.