San Dieguito board terminates Superintendent James-Ward

At a special board meeting on Sunday, June 26, the San Dieguito Union High School District board took unanimous action to terminate Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward without cause effective Aug 15.

Cheryl James Ward (Courtesy)

James-Ward had been on administrative leave since April following comments made during a diversity, equity and inclusion workshop in which she linked Asian students’ academic success with wealth.

For the past month, the board has heard outrage and activism from the district’s Asian community, who said they were hurt by Wards’ comments and by how she handled the fallout, accusing her of deflecting blame and not taking responsibility for her words.

Others have also spoken in favor of forgiving James-Ward and finding a way to move forward and allowing her to continue the work she had just begun in the district since being the lone finalist for the job last year, taking over in November following the resignation of Robert Haley.

James-Ward, a Carmel Valley resident, is a former CEO and chief engagement and innovation officer at e3 Civic High charter school, former professor at San Diego State University and former software engineer at NASA. She had been the district’s first Black superintendent.

James-Ward apologized for her comments and has also said she believes the backlash to be retaliation for a harassment complaint she filed against Vice President Michael Allman. She has also threatened litigation against the district.

Since April, Associate Superintendent of Business Services Tina Douglas has been acting as interim superintendent.

More on this story as it develops.

