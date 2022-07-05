Solana Beach’s Rich Leib named chair of UC Board of Regents

The University of California announced the appointment of Regent Richard Leib as chair of the UC Board of Regents. The Solana Beach resident’s one-year term began on July 1.

Richard Leib (Courtesy)

“Regent Leib is a powerful and effective advocate for the University of California, helping chart the University’s direction and advocating for the critical resources our system needs to thrive,” said Michael V. Drake, M.D., president of the University of California in a news release. “I appreciate and value our strong collaboration, and look forward to our ongoing efforts to expand UC’s positive impact on California and the communities we serve.”

Leib was appointed to the UC Board of Regents for an eight-year term in 2018 by Gov. Jerry Brown. Locally, Leib served on the Solana Beach School District board for 12 years.

Leib was also an appointee of Gov. Gray Davis to the Community College Board of Governors from 1999-2005. He holds a J.D. from the Loyola University School of Law, an M.A. from Claremont Graduate School, a fellowship with the Coro Foundation, and a B.A. from UC Santa Barbara.

“UC is making positive impacts on the lives of Californians and the communities we call home every day. I look forward to partnering with President Drake and my fellow Regents to expand access to UC for more California undergraduates,” Leib said in the news release. “Higher education is one of the primary pathways to economic mobility, and the university is focused on securing the necessary investments, in partnership with the state of California, to allow even more hardworking, qualified Californians to attend UC in the years ahead.”

Leib is the president and CEO of Dunleer Strategies, a San Diego-based strategic consulting firm specializing in emerging companies. In addition to his work leading Dunleer Strategies, Leib co-founded Liquid Environmental Solutions, a company focused on developing non-hazardous liquid waste recycling, where he served as executive vice president and general counsel.

Leib also worked in a number of federal and state government positions, including on the staff of state Senators Gary K. Hart and Herschel Rosenthal and for Congressmen Henry Waxman and Mel Levine.

