Sorrento Valley post office temporarily moves to Mira Mesa

The retail and delivery operations of the Sorrento Valley Post Office, located at 3974 Sorrento Valley Boulevard, will be temporarily relocated to the Mira Mesa Post Office, located at 9051 Mira Mesa Boulevard as of Aug. 6.

Relocation discussions began in May when the landlord of the current Sorrento Valley facility notified United States Postal Service (USPS) that its lease would not be renewed due to their plans to redevelop the property. Since then, USPS has been exploring various options for new locations for Sorrento Valley’s postal operations. So far, no adequate permanent location has been identified.

Starting 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, Sorrento Valley PO Box customers can pick up their mail at the Mira Mesa Post Office during its retail hours of operations.

There will be no impact to customers served by Sorrento Valley’s mail carriers.

Sorrento Valley residents will be able to access postal retail services at either the Carmel Valley or Mira Mesa Post Offices.

“This temporary move to Mira Mesa will allow us to continue to serve our Sorrento Valley customers without interruption, which is especially important as we near the general election and the busy holiday mailing season,” said San Diego Postmaster Lisa Baldwin in a news release. “We want to thank our Sorrento Valley customers for their patience and support during our transition to Mira Mesa and as we continue to explore our long-term options.”

