Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
March 27
- Vehicle break-in/theft-1400 block of Sun Valley Road, 2 a.m.
March 28
- Disorderly conduct-100 block of Plaza Street, 12:01 a.m. (two cases)
March 29
- Commercial burglary-200 block of S. Helix Avenue, 11:02 p.m.
April 1
- Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm-800 block of Isa Avenue, 1:04 a.m.
- Commercial burglary-400 block of Cedros Avenue, 4:50 a.m.
DEL MAR
March 27
- Vehicle break-in/theft-13300 block of Portofino Drive, 5:30 p.m.
March 29
- Motor vehicle theft-1500 Coast Boulevard, 3 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
March 27
- Grand theft-12500 block of Carmel Creek Road, Carmel Valley, 10 p.m.
March 28
- Sex crime-3900 block of Torrington Street, 1:40 p.m.
March 29
- Fraud-6300 block of Meadowbrush Circle, 10:30 a.m.
March 30
- Motor vehicle theft-Carmel Park Drive and San Ardo Cove, 5 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-12100 block of Caminito Mira Del Mar, 8 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-12100 block of Caminito Mira Del Mar, 8 p.m.
March 31
- Drunk in public-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 12:16 a.m.
- Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 5:40 p.m.
- Residential burglary-5000 block of Rancho Quinta Bend, 8:27 p.m.
April 1
- Assault with a firearm on person-5900 block of Village Center Loop Road, 2 p.m.
TORREY HILLS
March 27
- Residential burglary-4600 block of Mar de Armonia, 3:30 p.m.
- Grand theft-4600 block of Carmel Mountain Road, 4:20 p.m.
March 30
- Vehicle break-in/theft-10400 block of Abalone Landing Terrace, 2 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-11100 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway, 4:24 p.m.
