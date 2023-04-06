Local News

Weekly crime log

SDPD car
Share

SOLANA BEACH

March 27

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-1400 block of Sun Valley Road, 2 a.m.

March 28

  • Disorderly conduct-100 block of Plaza Street, 12:01 a.m. (two cases)

March 29

  • Commercial burglary-200 block of S. Helix Avenue, 11:02 p.m.

April 1

  • Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm-800 block of Isa Avenue, 1:04 a.m.
  • Commercial burglary-400 block of Cedros Avenue, 4:50 a.m.

DEL MAR

March 27

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-13300 block of Portofino Drive, 5:30 p.m.

March 29

  • Motor vehicle theft-1500 Coast Boulevard, 3 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

March 27

  • Grand theft-12500 block of Carmel Creek Road, Carmel Valley, 10 p.m.

March 28

  • Sex crime-3900 block of Torrington Street, 1:40 p.m.

March 29

  • Fraud-6300 block of Meadowbrush Circle, 10:30 a.m.

March 30

  • Motor vehicle theft-Carmel Park Drive and San Ardo Cove, 5 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-12100 block of Caminito Mira Del Mar, 8 p.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-12100 block of Caminito Mira Del Mar, 8 p.m.

March 31

  • Drunk in public-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 12:16 a.m.
  • Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 5:40 p.m.
  • Residential burglary-5000 block of Rancho Quinta Bend, 8:27 p.m.

April 1

  • Assault with a firearm on person-5900 block of Village Center Loop Road, 2 p.m.

TORREY HILLS

March 27

  • Residential burglary-4600 block of Mar de Armonia, 3:30 p.m.
  • Grand theft-4600 block of Carmel Mountain Road, 4:20 p.m.

March 30

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-10400 block of Abalone Landing Terrace, 2 a.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-11100 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway, 4:24 p.m.
Local News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement