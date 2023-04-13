Local News

Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

April 3

  • Grand theft, shoplifting-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 8:35 p.m.

April 4

  • Petty theft, shoplifting-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 10:30 a.m.

April 9

  • Assault, battery on person-700 block of Stevens Avenue, 5:41 p.m.

DEL MAR

April 3

  • Grand theft-200 block of 4th Street, 5:30 p.m.

April 7

  • Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-1300 block of Crest Road, 1:52 a.m.
  • Commercial burglary-400 block of Stratford Court, Del Mar, 9:30 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

April 4

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-3800 block of Creststone Place, 10 p.m.

April 6

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-12700 block of Torrey Bluff Drive, 4 a.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-12900 block of El Camino Real, 11:30 a.m.

April 9

  • Commercial burglary-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 3:13 p.m.
