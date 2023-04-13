Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
April 3
- Grand theft, shoplifting-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 8:35 p.m.
April 4
- Petty theft, shoplifting-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 10:30 a.m.
April 9
- Assault, battery on person-700 block of Stevens Avenue, 5:41 p.m.
DEL MAR
April 3
- Grand theft-200 block of 4th Street, 5:30 p.m.
April 7
- Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-1300 block of Crest Road, 1:52 a.m.
- Commercial burglary-400 block of Stratford Court, Del Mar, 9:30 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
April 4
- Vehicle break-in/theft-3800 block of Creststone Place, 10 p.m.
April 6
- Vehicle break-in/theft-12700 block of Torrey Bluff Drive, 4 a.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-12900 block of El Camino Real, 11:30 a.m.
April 9
- Commercial burglary-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 3:13 p.m.
