Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

April 11

  • Commercial burglary-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 2:38 a.m.

April 13

  • Possession controlled substance paraphernalia-100 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 1:45 p.m.

April 14

  • Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-500 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 10 a.m.

DEL MAR

April 10

  • Felon in possession of a firearm-100 block of 15th Street, 5:30 p.m.

April 12

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-200 block of Torrey Pines Terrace, 9:30 p.m.

April 13

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-2800 block of Camino Del Mar, 6 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

April 10

  • Felony grand theft shoplifting-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 4:53 p.m.

April 11

  • Commercial burglary-12800 block of El Camino Real, 3:33 a.m.
  • DUI-13000 block of Walking Path Place, 7:20 p.m.

April 12

  • Felony grand theft-11700 block of Carmel Creek Road, 3:30 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 4:50 p.m.
  • Felony grand theft, shoplifting-12800 block of El Camino Real, 5:30 p.m.

April 13

  • Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-13000 block of Chambord Way, 10:42 a.m.

April 16

  • Assault, simple battery-6100 block of Verda Lane, 8:30 a.m.

TORREY HILLS

April 16

  • Assault, obstruct or resist executive officer with serious injury-10600 block of Calle Mar de Mariposa, 5:10 p.m.
