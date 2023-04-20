Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
April 11
- Commercial burglary-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 2:38 a.m.
April 13
- Possession controlled substance paraphernalia-100 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 1:45 p.m.
April 14
- Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-500 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 10 a.m.
DEL MAR
April 10
- Felon in possession of a firearm-100 block of 15th Street, 5:30 p.m.
April 12
- Vehicle break-in/theft-200 block of Torrey Pines Terrace, 9:30 p.m.
April 13
- Vehicle break-in/theft-2800 block of Camino Del Mar, 6 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
April 10
- Felony grand theft shoplifting-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 4:53 p.m.
April 11
- Commercial burglary-12800 block of El Camino Real, 3:33 a.m.
- DUI-13000 block of Walking Path Place, 7:20 p.m.
April 12
- Felony grand theft-11700 block of Carmel Creek Road, 3:30 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 4:50 p.m.
- Felony grand theft, shoplifting-12800 block of El Camino Real, 5:30 p.m.
April 13
- Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-13000 block of Chambord Way, 10:42 a.m.
April 16
- Assault, simple battery-6100 block of Verda Lane, 8:30 a.m.
TORREY HILLS
April 16
- Assault, obstruct or resist executive officer with serious injury-10600 block of Calle Mar de Mariposa, 5:10 p.m.
