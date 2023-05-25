Local News

Weekly crime log

sdpd car
Share

SOLANA BEACH

May 15

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-700 block of Valley Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

May 17

  • Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-700 block of Rawl Place, 9:26 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-900 block of America Way, 8:30 p.m.

May 20

  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-100 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 8:49 p.m.

DEL MAR

May 15

  • Motor vehicle theft-14200 block of Half Moon Bay Drive, 7:30 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

May 15

  • Felony assault, throw substance at vehicle on highway with great bodily injury intent- Carmel Valley Road and Rancho Santa Fe Farms Road, 6:50 a.m.
  • Open container in public park-13400 block of Highlands Place, 4:35 p.m.

May 17

  • Fraud-5400 block of Morning Sage Way, 9:30 a.m.

May 20

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-12000 block of Carmel Country Road, 8:30 a.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-4200 block of Corte Favor, 4:55 a.m.
Local News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement