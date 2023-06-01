Weekly crime log
Share
SOLANA BEACH
May 24
- Motor vehicle theft-300 block of Shoemaker Lane, 11 p.m.
May 27
- Motor vehicle theft-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 10 a.m.
DEL MAR
May 24
- Vehicle break-in/theft-13700 block of Recuerdo Drive, 1:30 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct, under the influence of drugs-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard,10:38 a.m.
May 27
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard,11:45 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
May 22
- Assault, lewd or lascivious act with child under 14 years old-12500 block of El Camino Real, 11 a.m.
May 23
- Petty theft-3700 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 8:30 a.m.
May 24
- Grand theft-5300 block of Grand Del Mar Court, 10 a.m.
- Commercial burglary- Carmel Creek Road and Valley Centre Drive, 1:07 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-11800 block of Carmel Creek Road, 8 p.m.
May 26
- Petty theft, shoplifting-12800 block of El Camino Real, 12:26 p.m.
- Residential burglary-12400 block of Mona Lisa Street, 8:30 p.m.
May 27
- Vandalism, $400 in damages or more-11600 block of Clews Ranch Road, 1 p.m.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.