Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

May 24

  • Motor vehicle theft-300 block of Shoemaker Lane, 11 p.m.

May 27

  • Motor vehicle theft-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 10 a.m.

DEL MAR

May 24

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-13700 block of Recuerdo Drive, 1:30 a.m.
  • Disorderly conduct, under the influence of drugs-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard,10:38 a.m.

May 27

  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard,11:45 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

May 22

  • Assault, lewd or lascivious act with child under 14 years old-12500 block of El Camino Real, 11 a.m.

May 23

  • Petty theft-3700 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 8:30 a.m.

May 24

  • Grand theft-5300 block of Grand Del Mar Court, 10 a.m.
  • Commercial burglary- Carmel Creek Road and Valley Centre Drive, 1:07 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-11800 block of Carmel Creek Road, 8 p.m.

May 26

  • Petty theft, shoplifting-12800 block of El Camino Real, 12:26 p.m.
  • Residential burglary-12400 block of Mona Lisa Street, 8:30 p.m.

May 27

  • Vandalism, $400 in damages or more-11600 block of Clews Ranch Road, 1 p.m.
