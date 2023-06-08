Local News

Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

May 29

  • Use/under the influence of a controlled substance-600 block of Via de la Valle, 11:03 p.m.

May 30

  • Street robbery, no weapon-400 block of S. Cedros Avenue, 4 p.m.
  • Felony vandalism, damages of $400 or more- 800 block of Stevens Avenue, 9 p.m.

May 31

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-800 block of Del Mar Downs Road, 7 p.m.

June 2

  • Fraud-100 block of S. Nardo Avenue, 12 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

May 29

  • Commercial burglary-12800 block of Carmel Country Road, 2 a.m.

May 30

  • Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-3700 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 8:30 a.m.

June 3

  • DUI-13200 block of High Bluff Drive, 8:44 p.m.

TORREY HILLS

May 30

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-4600 block of Torrey Circle, 1 p.m.
