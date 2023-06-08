Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
May 29
- Use/under the influence of a controlled substance-600 block of Via de la Valle, 11:03 p.m.
May 30
- Street robbery, no weapon-400 block of S. Cedros Avenue, 4 p.m.
- Felony vandalism, damages of $400 or more- 800 block of Stevens Avenue, 9 p.m.
May 31
- Vehicle break-in/theft-800 block of Del Mar Downs Road, 7 p.m.
June 2
- Fraud-100 block of S. Nardo Avenue, 12 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
May 29
- Commercial burglary-12800 block of Carmel Country Road, 2 a.m.
May 30
- Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-3700 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 8:30 a.m.
June 3
- DUI-13200 block of High Bluff Drive, 8:44 p.m.
TORREY HILLS
May 30
- Vehicle break-in/theft-4600 block of Torrey Circle, 1 p.m.
