Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
June 6
- Petty theft-400 block of Bay Meadows Way, 1:15 p.m.
June 9
- Residential burglary-600 block of Dell Street, 9:41 p.m.
DEL MAR
June 7
- Possession of a controlled substance-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 1:43 a.m.
- Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 1:43 a.m.
June 8
- Grand theft-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 3 p.m.
June 10
- Vehicle break-in/theft-2600 block of North Torrey Pines Road, 2 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
June 5
- Felony vandalism-6000 block of Village Center Loop Road, 12 a.m
- DUI-5400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 2:03 a.m.
June 10
- Drunk in public-11900 block of El Camino Real, 10:55 p.m.
