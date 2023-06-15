Local News

Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

June 6

  • Petty theft-400 block of Bay Meadows Way, 1:15 p.m.

June 9

  • Residential burglary-600 block of Dell Street, 9:41 p.m.

DEL MAR

June 7

  • Possession of a controlled substance-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 1:43 a.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-2200 block of Via de la Valle, 1:43 a.m.

June 8

  • Grand theft-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 3 p.m.

June 10

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-2600 block of North Torrey Pines Road, 2 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

June 5

  • Felony vandalism-6000 block of Village Center Loop Road, 12 a.m
  • DUI-5400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 2:03 a.m.

June 10

  • Drunk in public-11900 block of El Camino Real, 10:55 p.m.
