Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
June 14
- Vehicle break-in/theft-600 block of Solana Hills Court, 6:41 p.m.
- Residential burglary-800 block of Stevens Avenue, 9:30 p.m.
June 15
- Petty theft-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 2:50 p.m.
DEL MAR
June 12
- Motor vehicle theft-2000 block of Santa Fe avenue, 2 p.m.
June 14
- Vehicle break-in/theft-2700 block of Camino Del Mar, 4:30 p.m.
June 16
- Motor vehicle theft-15th Street and Camino Del Mar, 3 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
June 12
- Vehicle break-in/theft-13000 block of Signature Point, 10:25 p.m.
