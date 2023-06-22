Local News

Weekly crime log

sdpd car
SOLANA BEACH
June 14

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-600 block of Solana Hills Court, 6:41 p.m.
  • Residential burglary-800 block of Stevens Avenue, 9:30 p.m.

June 15

  • Petty theft-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 2:50 p.m.

DEL MAR
June 12

  • Motor vehicle theft-2000 block of Santa Fe avenue, 2 p.m.

June 14

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-2700 block of Camino Del Mar, 4:30 p.m.

June 16

  • Motor vehicle theft-15th Street and Camino Del Mar, 3 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
June 12

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-13000 block of Signature Point, 10:25 p.m.
