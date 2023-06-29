Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
June 22
- DUI-El Camino Real and Via de la Valle, 11:35 p.m.
June 23
- Assault, battery on person-400 block of Bay Meadows Way, 10:31 a.m.
DEL MAR
June 19
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol- 2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 7:38 a.m.
June 20
- Disorderly conduct-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard,7:48 p.m.
June 21
- Battery on person-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.
June 22
- Assault, simple battery-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 12:30 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
June 19
- Assault, simple battery-12600 block of El Camino Real, 8:10 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-10600 block of Moonshell Court, 9 p.m.
- Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-3100 block of Carmel Valley Road, 11:16 p.m.
June 20
- Vehicle break-in/theft-13300 block of Highlands Place, 5:30 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-11600 block of Clews Ranch Road, 7 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-13300 block of Highlands Place, 9 p.m.
June 21
- Residential burglary-4600 block of Torrey Circle, 8 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-3900 block of Gaffney Court, 8:20 a.m.
June 22
- Vehicle break-in/theft-5400 block of White Oak Lane, 8 a.m.
June 23
- DUI-4800 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 11:28 p.m.
