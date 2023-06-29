Local News

Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH
June 22

  • DUI-El Camino Real and Via de la Valle, 11:35 p.m.

June 23

  • Assault, battery on person-400 block of Bay Meadows Way, 10:31 a.m.

DEL MAR
June 19

  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol- 2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 7:38 a.m.

June 20

  • Disorderly conduct-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard,7:48 p.m.

June 21

  • Battery on person-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 8:30 p.m.

June 22

  • Assault, simple battery-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 12:30 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
June 19

  • Assault, simple battery-12600 block of El Camino Real, 8:10 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-10600 block of Moonshell Court, 9 p.m.
  • Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-3100 block of Carmel Valley Road, 11:16 p.m.

June 20

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-13300 block of Highlands Place, 5:30 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-11600 block of Clews Ranch Road, 7 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-13300 block of Highlands Place, 9 p.m.

June 21

  • Residential burglary-4600 block of Torrey Circle, 8 a.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-3900 block of Gaffney Court, 8:20 a.m.

June 22

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-5400 block of White Oak Lane, 8 a.m.

June 23

  • DUI-4800 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 11:28 p.m.
