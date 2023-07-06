Local News

Weekly crime log

sdpd car
Share

SOLANA BEACH
June 26

  • Vandalism-700 lock of Valley Avenue, 8 a.m.
  • Assault, simple battery-14600 block of Via De La Valle, 3:15 p.m.

June 28

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 1:20 p.m.
  • Grand theft-200 block of S. Highway 101, 1:30 p.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-500 block of S.Sierra Avenue, 2:15 p.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-400 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

DEL MAR

June 26

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-1600 block of Coast Boulevard, 10 a.m.

June 27

  • Petty theft-14000 block of Boquita Drive, 2:52 p.m.
  • Assault with a deadly weapon, not firearm-15th Street and Coast Boulevard,4:40 p.m.

June 29

  • Vandalism-2800 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 4 p.m.

June 30

  • Felony assault, cause harm of elder dependent adult-13300 block of Barbados Way, 9:02 a.m.

July 1

  • Disorderly conduct, under the influence of drugs-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 11:32 p.m.
  • Assault, battery with serious bodily injury-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
June 26

  • Petty theft-5300 block of Sweetwater Trail, 12:50 p.m.

June 28

  • Use/under the influence of a controlled substance-Del Mar Heights Road and Valerio Gate, 6:57 p.m.

June 29

  • DUI-3400 bock of Del Mar Heights Road, 10:31 p.m.

July 2

  • DUI-El Camino Real and Via de la Valle, 2:49 a.m.

DEL MAR MESA

June 28

  • Petty theft-6900 block of The Preserve Way, 10 p.m.
Local News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement