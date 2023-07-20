Local News

Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH
July 11

  • Assault with a deadly weapon with force-600 block of Stevens Avenue, 5:03 p.m.

July 12

  • Assault, stalking-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 12:04 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
July 11

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-6000 block of Village Way, 8 a.m.

July 12

  • Felony assault, willful cruelty to child with injury-Carmel Mountain Road and East Ocean Air Drive, 10:41 p.m.
