Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
July 11
- Assault with a deadly weapon with force-600 block of Stevens Avenue, 5:03 p.m.
July 12
- Assault, stalking-2600 block of Via de la Valle, 12:04 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
July 11
- Vehicle break-in/theft-6000 block of Village Way, 8 a.m.
July 12
- Felony assault, willful cruelty to child with injury-Carmel Mountain Road and East Ocean Air Drive, 10:41 p.m.
