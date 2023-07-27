Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
July 17
- Shoplifting-100 block of Solana Hills Drive, 6:45 p.m.
- Vandalism-200 block of 24th Street, 10:15 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct-600 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 10:53 p.m.
DEL MAR
July 20
- Vehicle break-in/theft-14000 block of Crest Way, 11:20 p.m.
July 23
- Petty theft-2600 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:50 p.m.
- Vandalism-2600 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 2:50 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
July 17
- Grand theft-5300 block of Grand Del Mar Court, 4:56 p.m.
July 18
- Tamper with vehicle-11900 block of Carmel Creek Road, 3 a.m.
- Vandalism, $400 in damages or more-11900 block of Carmel Creek Road, 4:20 a.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-12600 block of El Camino Real, 6:20 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-11900 block of Carmel Creek Road, 8:30 p.m.
July 19
- Grand theft-3800 block of Elijah Court, 12 a.m.
July 21
- Vehicle break-in/theft-11200 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway, 5 p.m.
