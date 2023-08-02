Local News

Weekly crime log

sdpd
Share

SOLANA BEACH
July 24

  • Use/under the influence of controlled substance-100 block of N. Highway 101, 4:45 p.m.
  • Petty theft-1100 block of Via Mil Cumbres, 5:45 p.m.

July 26

  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-200 block of Solana Vista Drive, 7:28 p.m.
  • Felony vandalism,$400 in damages or more-100 block of Border Avenue, 8 p.m.

DEL MAR
July 24

  • Assault, obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury-2100 block of Coast Boulevard, 1:41 a.m.

July 27

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-3500 block of Voyager Circle, 12:25 p.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-14100 block of Hlaf Moon Bay Drive, 3 p.m.
  • Grand theft-1700 block of Coast Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.
  • Grand theft-14000 block of Mira Montana Drive, 4 p.m.

July 29

  • Motor vehicle theft-2500 block of Via Pisa, 8 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
July 24

  • Petty theft-13000 block of Highlands Place, 11 a.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1 p.m.

July 25

  • Assault,threaten crime with intent to terrorize-5300 block of Sweetwater Trail, 2 p.m.

July 27

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-5000 block of Seachase Way, 10 p.m.
Local News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement