Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
July 24
- Use/under the influence of controlled substance-100 block of N. Highway 101, 4:45 p.m.
- Petty theft-1100 block of Via Mil Cumbres, 5:45 p.m.
July 26
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-200 block of Solana Vista Drive, 7:28 p.m.
- Felony vandalism,$400 in damages or more-100 block of Border Avenue, 8 p.m.
DEL MAR
July 24
- Assault, obstruct/resist executive officer with minor injury-2100 block of Coast Boulevard, 1:41 a.m.
July 27
- Vehicle break-in/theft-3500 block of Voyager Circle, 12:25 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-14100 block of Hlaf Moon Bay Drive, 3 p.m.
- Grand theft-1700 block of Coast Boulevard, 3:30 p.m.
- Grand theft-14000 block of Mira Montana Drive, 4 p.m.
July 29
- Motor vehicle theft-2500 block of Via Pisa, 8 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
July 24
- Petty theft-13000 block of Highlands Place, 11 a.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-3400 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1 p.m.
July 25
- Assault,threaten crime with intent to terrorize-5300 block of Sweetwater Trail, 2 p.m.
July 27
- Vehicle break-in/theft-5000 block of Seachase Way, 10 p.m.
