Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
July 31
- Fraud-300 block of N. Sierra Avenue, 8:30 p.m,
Aug. 1
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-700 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:14 p.m.
Aug. 5
- Grand theft-14900 block of Via de la Valle, 5 p.m.
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-100 block of N. Cedros Avenue, 5:28 p.m.
DEL MAR
July 31
- Motor vehicle theft-2200 block of Carmel Valley Road, 6 p.m.
Aug. 1
- Felony vandalism, $400 in damage or more-12600 block of North Torrey Pines Road, 10 a.m.
- Petty theft-12600 block of North Torrey Pines Road, 2:35 p.m.
- Weapons, prohibited person own/possession ammunition/etc-2400 block of Cordero Road, 4:40 p.m.
Aug. 5
- Assault, simple battery-100 block of 15th Street, 12:20 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
July 31
- Minor in possession of alcohol-3700 block of Townsgate Drive, 1:30 a.m.
- Petty theft-5900 block of Village Way, 10:18 a.m.
- Commercial burglary-6000 block of Edgewood Bend Court, 11:45 a.m.
- Grand theft-5900 block of Village Center Loop Road, 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 3
- Drunk in public-12900 block of El Camino Real, 1:15 a.m.
- Fraud-10900 block of Corte Mejillones, 5:55 a.m.
Aug. 4
- DUI-11600 block of Carmel Country Road, 8:22 a.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-10600 block of Calle Mar de Mariposa, 11 p.m.
Aug. 5
- Assault, battery on person-3600 block of Caminito Court, 6:05 p.m.
