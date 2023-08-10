Local News

Weekly crime log

sdpd
SOLANA BEACH
July 31

  • Fraud-300 block of N. Sierra Avenue, 8:30 p.m,

Aug. 1

  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-700 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:14 p.m.

Aug. 5

  • Grand theft-14900 block of Via de la Valle, 5 p.m.
  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-100 block of N. Cedros Avenue, 5:28 p.m.

DEL MAR
July 31

  • Motor vehicle theft-2200 block of Carmel Valley Road, 6 p.m.

Aug. 1

  • Felony vandalism, $400 in damage or more-12600 block of North Torrey Pines Road, 10 a.m.
  • Petty theft-12600 block of North Torrey Pines Road, 2:35 p.m.
  • Weapons, prohibited person own/possession ammunition/etc-2400 block of Cordero Road, 4:40 p.m.

Aug. 5

  • Assault, simple battery-100 block of 15th Street, 12:20 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
July 31

  • Minor in possession of alcohol-3700 block of Townsgate Drive, 1:30 a.m.
  • Petty theft-5900 block of Village Way, 10:18 a.m.
  • Commercial burglary-6000 block of Edgewood Bend Court, 11:45 a.m.
  • Grand theft-5900 block of Village Center Loop Road, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 3

  • Drunk in public-12900 block of El Camino Real, 1:15 a.m.
  • Fraud-10900 block of Corte Mejillones, 5:55 a.m.

Aug. 4

  • DUI-11600 block of Carmel Country Road, 8:22 a.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-10600 block of Calle Mar de Mariposa, 11 p.m.

Aug. 5

  • Assault, battery on person-3600 block of Caminito Court, 6:05 p.m.
