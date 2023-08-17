Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Aug. 7
- Felony vandalism, $400 in damages or more-3000 block of Manchester Avenue, 11:55 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct-600 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 8:35 p.m.
Aug. 8
- Misdemeanor vandalism,less than $400 in damages-800 block of Santa Hidalga, 7 p.m.
Aug. 11
- Residential burglary-900 block of Mil Cumbres, 11 p.m.
DEL MAR
Aug. 8
- Assault, simple battery-2700 block of Via de la Valle, 1:25 a.m.
Aug. 10
- Vehicle break-in/theft-400 block of Serpentine Drive. 9:23 a.m.
Aug. 11
- Assault, simple battery-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 7:30 a.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Aug. 8
- Petty theft-3800 block of Elijah Court, 2:36 p.m.
Aug. 9
- Petty theft-12700 block of El Camino Real, 11:40 a.m.
