The Torrey Pines High School football team had its home opener on Aug. 24, a rare Thursday night game. A large crowd showed up to root for the home team, who dropped a 34-0 loss to San Clemente. The Falcons next take on Escondido on Friday, Sept. 1.

Jake Sweeney carries the ball. (Anna Scipione)

The Torrey Pines dance team in action. (Anna Scipione)

The Torrey Pines cheer squad standing tall. (Anna Scipione)