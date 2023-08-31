Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Aug. 27
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-300 block of Sierra Avenue, 8:35 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Aug. 21
- Assault with a deadly weapon, possible great bodily injury- 12500 block of Maestro Court, 12:29 p.m.
Aug. 23
- Petty theft-12500 block of El Camino Real, 12:45 p.m.
Aug. 24
- Vehicle break-in/theft-5900 block of Village Center Loop Road, 1 a.m.
- Residential burglary-13300 block of Pacific Place, 3 p.m.
Aug. 26
- Assault, elder abuse/neglect-13500 block of Penfield Point, 8:20 a.m.
