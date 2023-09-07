Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Aug. 30
- Vehicle break-in/theft-300 block of Punta Baja Drive, 10 p.m.
Aug. 31
- Grand theft-600 block of S.Sierra Avenue, 9 a.m.
- Grand theft-100 block of Solana Point Circle, 4:30 p.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-600 block of S. Nardo Drive, 10 p.m.
Sept. 1
- Assault, battery on person-200 block of S. Highway 101, 9:41 p.m.
DEL MAR
Aug. 29
- Commercial robbery-600 block of Via de la Valle, 11:12 p.m.
Aug. 30
- Motor vehicle theft-2600 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 2:55 p.m.
Aug. 31
- Vandalism, $400 in damages or less-15500 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 1 p.m.
Sept. 1
- Fraud-500 block of Via de la Valle, 9 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-1500 block of Coast Boulevard, 10:57 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Aug. 30
- DUI-12900 block of Carmel Creek Road, 9:30 p.m.
- Assault, simple battery-11100 block of Vista Sorrento Parkway, 9:30 p.m.
Aug. 31
- Assault, willful cruelty to child with minor injury-12200 block of Caminito Mira Del Mar, 8:53 p.m.
Sept. 3
- Assault, simple battery-12000 block of Carmel Country Road, 12:40 p.m.
