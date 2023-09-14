Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 4
- Grand theft-600 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 2:23 p.m.
Sept. 5
- Misdemeanor shoplifting-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:44 p.m.
- Grand theft, felony shoplifting-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m.
DEL MAR
Sept. 5
- Assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 12:47 a.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 4
- Tamper with vehicle-13300 block of Highlands Place, 9 a.m.
Sept. 6
- Fraud-4700 block of Plummer Court, 9 a.m.
- Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-11400 block of El Camino Real, 10 am.
Sept. 7
- Residential burglary-10800 block of Cloverhurst Way, 8:10 a.m.
