Local News

Weekly crime log

Share

SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 4

  • Grand theft-600 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 2:23 p.m.

Sept. 5

  • Misdemeanor shoplifting-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:44 p.m.
  • Grand theft, felony shoplifting-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 1 p.m.

DEL MAR
Sept. 5

  • Assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 12:47 a.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 4

  • Tamper with vehicle-13300 block of Highlands Place, 9 a.m.

Sept. 6

  • Fraud-4700 block of Plummer Court, 9 a.m.
  • Assault, threaten crime with intent to terrorize-11400 block of El Camino Real, 10 am.

Sept. 7

  • Residential burglary-10800 block of Cloverhurst Way, 8:10 a.m.
Local News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement