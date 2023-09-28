Weekly crime log

Local News

SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 18

  • Residential burglary-400 block of Marview Drive, 9:30 p.m.
  • Grand theft-600 block of Solana Circle, 10 p.m.

DEL MAR
Sept. 20

  • Vandalism, $400 in damages or more-Torrey Pines State Beach, 8 a.m.

Sept. 23

  • DUI-900 block of Camino Del Mar, 2:14 a.m.

Sept. 24

  • Assault, battery on person-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 7:10 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 19

  • Grand theft-11900 block of El Camino Real, 8:45 a.m.
  • Felony grand theft, dog over $950-5100 block of Great Meadow Drive, 9:50 a.m.

Sept. 20

  • Robbery, weapon used-11800 block of Carmel Creek Road, 12:30 a.m.
  • Tamper with vehicle-12700 block of Calle de la Seina, 1:30 a.m.
  • Petty theft-3700 block of Fallon Circle, 8 a.m.

Sept. 22

  • Residential burglary-13300 block of Highlands Place, 4:47 p.m.

Sept. 23

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-6600 block of Duck Pond Lane, 1:50 p.m.
