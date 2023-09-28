Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 18
- Residential burglary-400 block of Marview Drive, 9:30 p.m.
- Grand theft-600 block of Solana Circle, 10 p.m.
DEL MAR
Sept. 20
- Vandalism, $400 in damages or more-Torrey Pines State Beach, 8 a.m.
Sept. 23
- DUI-900 block of Camino Del Mar, 2:14 a.m.
Sept. 24
- Assault, battery on person-2200 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard, 7:10 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 19
- Grand theft-11900 block of El Camino Real, 8:45 a.m.
- Felony grand theft, dog over $950-5100 block of Great Meadow Drive, 9:50 a.m.
Sept. 20
- Robbery, weapon used-11800 block of Carmel Creek Road, 12:30 a.m.
- Tamper with vehicle-12700 block of Calle de la Seina, 1:30 a.m.
- Petty theft-3700 block of Fallon Circle, 8 a.m.
Sept. 22
- Residential burglary-13300 block of Highlands Place, 4:47 p.m.
Sept. 23
- Vehicle break-in/theft-6600 block of Duck Pond Lane, 1:50 p.m.
