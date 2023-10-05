Local News

Weekly crime log

Share

SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 26

  • Fraud-600 block of Santa Inez, 10 a.m.

Sept. 27

  • Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-100 block of N. Cedros Avenue, 3:26 p.m.

Sept. 28

  • Vandalism-200 block of Pacific Avenue, 8:12 a.m.

Sept. 29

  • Grand theft-600 block of Solana Circle, 8:27 a.m.
  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-800 block of Vera Street, 9:41 a.m.
  • Disorderly conduct, alcohol-100 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 6:59 p.m.

Sept. 30

  • Grand theft-100 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
  • Use/under the influence of a controlled substance-700 block of Genevieve Street, 4:55 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 25

  • Fraud-4900 block of Sandshore Court, 12:01 a.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft- Carmel Country Road, 4 p.m.
  • Grand theft-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 7:08 p.m.

TORREY HILLS
Sept. 26

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-4400 block of Vereda Luna Llena, 4 a.m.

PACIFIC HIGHLANDS RANCH
Sept. 29

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-13500 block of Lopelia Meadows Place, 1 a.m.

DEL MAR MESA
Sept. 30

  • Residential burglary-6600 block of Mower Place, 5 p.m.
Local News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement