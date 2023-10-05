Weekly crime log
Share
SOLANA BEACH
Sept. 26
- Fraud-600 block of Santa Inez, 10 a.m.
Sept. 27
- Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia-100 block of N. Cedros Avenue, 3:26 p.m.
Sept. 28
- Vandalism-200 block of Pacific Avenue, 8:12 a.m.
Sept. 29
- Grand theft-600 block of Solana Circle, 8:27 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-800 block of Vera Street, 9:41 a.m.
- Disorderly conduct, alcohol-100 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 6:59 p.m.
Sept. 30
- Grand theft-100 block of S. Sierra Avenue, 11:40 p.m.
- Use/under the influence of a controlled substance-700 block of Genevieve Street, 4:55 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Sept. 25
- Fraud-4900 block of Sandshore Court, 12:01 a.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft- Carmel Country Road, 4 p.m.
- Grand theft-3500 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 7:08 p.m.
TORREY HILLS
Sept. 26
- Vehicle break-in/theft-4400 block of Vereda Luna Llena, 4 a.m.
PACIFIC HIGHLANDS RANCH
Sept. 29
- Vehicle break-in/theft-13500 block of Lopelia Meadows Place, 1 a.m.
DEL MAR MESA
Sept. 30
- Residential burglary-6600 block of Mower Place, 5 p.m.
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.