Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

Oct. 2
Assault, obstruct/resist executive officer with serious injury-700 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 6:28 p.m.
Grand theft-200 block of Sierra Avenue, 6 p.m.

DEL MAR
Oct. 2
Grand theft-1100 block of Camino Del Mar, 3:40 a.m.
Fraud-600 block of Stratford Court, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6
DUI-3200 block of Camino Del Mar, 1:35 a.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
Oct. 5
Fraud-3200 block of Paseo Village Way, 5:25 p.m.

Oct. 6
Residential burglary-11200 block of Manorgate Drive, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7
Possession of a controlled substance-3100 block of Carmel Valley Road, 3 a.m.

