Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH

Oct. 2

Assault, obstruct/resist executive officer with serious injury-700 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 6:28 p.m.

Grand theft-200 block of Sierra Avenue, 6 p.m.

DEL MAR

Oct. 2

Grand theft-1100 block of Camino Del Mar, 3:40 a.m.

Fraud-600 block of Stratford Court, 1 p.m.

Oct. 6

DUI-3200 block of Camino Del Mar, 1:35 a.m.

CARMEL VALLEY

Oct. 5

Fraud-3200 block of Paseo Village Way, 5:25 p.m.

Oct. 6

Residential burglary-11200 block of Manorgate Drive, 6 p.m.

Oct. 7

Possession of a controlled substance-3100 block of Carmel Valley Road, 3 a.m.