Weekly crime log
SOLANA BEACH
Oct. 9
- Petty theft-500 block of Stevens Avenue, 8:30 p.m.
Oct. 10
- Carrying a concealed weapon (dirk or dagger)-700 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:30 p.m.
Oct. 12
- Motor vehicle theft-900 block of Via Mil Cumbres, 1:30 a.m.
Oct. 13
- Residential burglary-200 block of N. Rios Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
- Petty theft-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 4:26 p.m.
DEL MAR
Oct. 11
- Vehicle break-in/theft-13600 block of Mango Drive, 12 a.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-Lozana Road and Mango Drive, 3:18 p.m.
- DUI-2300 block of Carmel Valley Road, 4:23 p.m.
Oct. 14
- Fraud-300 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:17 p.m.
CARMEL VALLEY
Oct. 10
- Residential burglary-13000 block of La Porta Point, 2:15 p.m.
Oct. 12
- Petty theft-5900 block of Village Center Loop Road, 8 a.m.
- Residential burglary-4100 block of Del Mar Trails Road, 11:45 a.m.
- Vehicle break-in/theft-4100 block of Via Candidiz, 7:30 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft-4100 block of Via Candidiz, 7:30 p.m
Oct. 13
- Residential burglary-12600 block of Carmel Country Road, 4 a.m.
- Vandalism-10600 block of Briarlake Woods Drive, 9 p.m.
