Weekly crime log

SOLANA BEACH
Oct. 9

  • Petty theft-500 block of Stevens Avenue, 8:30 p.m.

Oct. 10

  • Carrying a concealed weapon (dirk or dagger)-700 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 12:30 p.m.

Oct. 12

  • Motor vehicle theft-900 block of Via Mil Cumbres, 1:30 a.m.

Oct. 13

  • Residential burglary-200 block of N. Rios Avenue, 7:30 a.m.
  • Petty theft-900 block of Lomas Santa Fe Drive, 4:26 p.m.

DEL MAR
Oct. 11

  • Vehicle break-in/theft-13600 block of Mango Drive, 12 a.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-Lozana Road and Mango Drive, 3:18 p.m.
  • DUI-2300 block of Carmel Valley Road, 4:23 p.m.

Oct. 14

  • Fraud-300 block of Del Mar Heights Road, 1:17 p.m.

CARMEL VALLEY
Oct. 10

  • Residential burglary-13000 block of La Porta Point, 2:15 p.m.

Oct. 12

  • Petty theft-5900 block of Village Center Loop Road, 8 a.m.
  • Residential burglary-4100 block of Del Mar Trails Road, 11:45 a.m.
  • Vehicle break-in/theft-4100 block of Via Candidiz, 7:30 p.m.
  • Motor vehicle theft-4100 block of Via Candidiz, 7:30 p.m

Oct. 13

  • Residential burglary-12600 block of Carmel Country Road, 4 a.m.
  • Vandalism-10600 block of Briarlake Woods Drive, 9 p.m.
