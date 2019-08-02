Letters/Opinion: August 2019

August 1 issue:

Climate change is natural

Sure, there is climate change, but it is natural and not due to any human intervention like China, India, or USA atmospheric effluents. Rep. Scott Peters is using this topic as a political football, cow-towing to Democrats as part of his re-election campaign. San Diegans should be smart enough to realize this. If he really wants to reduce effluents (like CO2) he should be campaigning for the resumption of nuclear power in California and bringing San Onofre back up to produce power.

John Fiscella

Carmel Valley