Opinion/Letters to the Editor January 2020

Jan. 23 issue:

Measure G is positive for Del Mar and Solana Beach

I think the arguments in opposition to the Marisol specific plan (Measure G) have become too emotional and not well considered. The same individuals who opposed the Del Mar Civic Center and Streetscape are now up in arms regarding Measure G.

The benefits of Marisol to Del Mar and Solana Beach are huge. Marisol will provide a revenue earning power close to $6 million per year. This new revenue will enable the City of Del Mar to pay for future infrastructure projects like Shores Park, street repairs, undergrounding of utilities, and planning for new services into the future. A separate sand replenishment endowment fund by Marisol, the first of its kind, is committed in the Marisol Initiative Specific Plan. Marisol is providing 22 affordable housing units, fully 100% of the City’s needs in the 8-year cycle ending in 2021. “Yes” on Measure G assures the commitment to dedicate fully accessible, new public trails throughout 16.5 acres, including incredible ocean bluff view areas, never available before as the site has been closed off to the public.

Approval of Measure G does not reduce Design Review or City control over the project. Measure G approves a specific plan for the property that allows a resort to be built on the property. It does not circumvent Del Mar’s Design Review process. All normal approvals will continue to be required.

Naturally there is opposition to Marisol in the Solana Beach neighborhoods adjacent to the property. Changes to neighborhoods are a concern. But these neighbors have not been ignored. Our City Council has been working for over two years to listen to each person and make sure issues related to building heights and traffic are addressed. And with the approval of Measure G (specific plan), Solana Beach neighbors will have many opportunities to register their concerns in the Design Review process for the project. So, it is a myth that we are not listening to our neighbors. We are, and we will be.

The bottom line is that we (Del Mar) have a wonderful opportunity to shape the future of our community. What will our future be? Will it incorporate an attractive asset at the north end of town, that will allow residents and visitors to enjoy the ocean environment, and return financial and community benefits back to Del Mar. Or will we relegate this property to large mansions, owned by non-residents who are only in Del Mar for financial gain.

Please don’t listen to the emotional hysterics of those opposed to Measure G.

Terry Sinnott

Del Mar

Marisol Project should be supported

The small cadre of extremely vocal opponents of the Marisol Project (the subject of Measure G) in Del Mar are doing it again. For two years, every time the proponents of the project have risen to the occasion and satisfied the demands of opponents, they’ve moved the goal posts.

It started when the developers reduced the size of the project significantly and removed a story (or two) from all the buildings. Then the focus was on the bluff stability, which the developer was able to show they were addressing responsibly and effectively. Then the claim was that by going to a vote, the project would bypass state and city laws. But when the city attorney debunked that claim, the focus was on how there wouldn’t be a chance to review all the environmental documents.

Now we have the environmental and fiscal impact analyses for Marisol, posted on the city’s website for Del Mar voters to spend the next couple of months evaluating. But because these analyses are so favorable and quash the doomsday scenarios of the opponents, suddenly these all-important documents are considered “fuzzy” by opponents like Councilwoman Terry Gaasterland. So should we never trust the city’s environmental reviews, or is it only when they agree with the councilmembers’ prejudices?

Thankfully, many of us in Del Mar are smart enough to think for ourselves. Otherwise we’d be strung along into an endless negative position by people who perhaps aren’t honest enough to simply say “I just don’t want anything new.”

Respectfully,

Bob Fleet

Del Mar business owner

Measure G is rushing a complex project

Let us all remember that Measure G is simply a proposal that is sponsored and heavily funded by Marisol developer Zephyr. Their stated purpose of Measure G is that, if passed, the Del Mar Community Plan will be amended to adopt into law Zephyr’s Marisol Specific Plan exactly as written. Further, that plan “shall not be amended or replaced without the vote of the people for 10 years.”

The Marisol Specific Plan has many good-neighbor aspects: amenities. aesthetics, access and financial, which many people approve. It also has multiple poor-neighbor aspects, such as increased traffic, parking problems, environmental issues, etc. By circumventing Del Mar’s established development process, Measure G will not ensure all voices will be heard.

One example, buried in the 1,755 pages of the Marisol Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) are several paragraphs relating to the “Del Mar Man” archaeological site that is located within the boundaries of the Marisol Specific Plan. As reported in the journal Science (Vol 184, Issue 4138, 17 May 1974), “Del Mar Man” could be as old as 48,000 years BP. Such an early date would establish “Del Mar Man” as the earliest inhabitant in all of California and North America (Science, Vol 213, 28 August 1981) - right here, within the City Limits of Del Mar.

Having such an archaeological site of national importance (New York Times, 01 September 1981, Sec C, Pg 2) located in Del Mar places a responsibility on all of us to do the right thing. As noted in the Zephyr’s DEIR, Appendix E, on page iv plus other pages, this archaeological site is of huge scientific and cultural importance. In fact the DEIR goes on to state that it was noted earlier that “….an Archaeological Resource Management Report (ARMR) technical report would need to be prepared and submitted to the City of Del Mar, for review by City staff approved before map or permit approval(Cheever 1995).”

This example plus others indicate that additional mitigation plans must to be included in any acceptable Marisol Site Specific Plan. However, no such State-mandated mitigation plans could be found within the 110 pages of the Marisol Specific Plan.

In summary, Zephyr’s vision for Marisol has many aspects many of our neighbors find appealing, but Measure G rushes a complex process. The only obvious purpose for this initiative is to satisfy Zephyr. Voting “No” on Measure G does not mean that Zephyr “will take their ball and go home,” but a “No” vote will insure that adverse project impacts will be properly reviewed and all neighbors’ voices will be heard.

Your neighbors,

Allan and Susan Wegner

Why I support Measure G

As a 40+ year resident of Del Mar, I support Measure G. I was wondering what a Del Mar voter might think about when it comes to Marisol.

I jotted down some thoughts. It’s hard for me to imagine why someone would be so opposed to a proposal like Marisol – it’s environmental-minded and this will never be just an open public park. As great as that sounds, there’s really only two paths here – mansions or Marisol. And the Marisol plan provides the most benefits to the citizens of Del Mar.

Here are my notes:

Pros - from a normal citizen point of view:

Bathrooms- no more porta potties at Dog Beach!

Walking trails/accessibility - there’s a time and place for preservation. This land will never be an empty park. It’s either this plan with public walking trails and views, or a practically uninviting and inaccessible collection of private mansions.

Tourism tax dollars that will provide long-term benefits for the City of Del Mar — also not possible if we go the private mansions route.

Affordable housing for 22 families! Why are rich Del Martians against helping those less fortunate? I just do not get their elitism!

Consistent architectural and landscape design (on-site and along the road as you drive by) — no guarantees what individual mansions will look like from the road or for your views. Designed to naturally fit/flow with the coastline — aesthetically and environmentally. Something individual architects may not be as mindful of when designing a private home.

What are people saying are the “cons”?

Are they really “cons”, or does this plan already solve them (more so than the alternative/mansions route)?

Traffic – one-time construction vs. years of construction coming and going on mansions. And road/ traffic improvements won’t be part of mansions’ approval.

Views – Marisol plan designed and redesigned with that in mind. Something private builders will not be so careful of.

Bluff safety— soil engineers, tests, location on bluff vs next door to the north...60-foot set-back!

Not a “one & done” vote in March. Then there is Design Review – City Council approval, Coastal Development Permit, Coastal Commission of Local Coastal Program Amendment.

Carl Winston

Del Mar

Kudos to Gaasterland and Druker for trying to protect Del Mar

We would like to thank Councilmembers Terry Gaasterland and David Druker for listening to Del Mar residents at the Jan. 13 City Council meeting. They – alone – tried mightily to protect us against the California Coastal Commission’s strong-arm attempts to harm our community.

We appreciate Councilmembers Gaasterland’s and Druker’s mindful representation. They are setting the standard for “listening to learn” leaders.

We look forward to standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Councilmembers Gaasterland and Druker and with all our neighbors in the coming months to protect and preserve our beach and coastal community from the threats that loom as we work to get our local coastal program amendment approved as is – or withdrawn completely.

Jerry Jacobs, President

Del Mar Beach Preservation Coalition

Build the right school for Del Mar’s children

Is Del Mar Union School District’s (DMUSD) current rebuild design for Del Mar Heights Elementary School the only one that can keep our children safe? The only design that enables a great education? The only one that provides parking for the teachers? Of course not. The supporters of the proposed design insist that those of us trying to save the school field don’t care about the safety and education of our children. They also assert that we only care about the views (though 99% of us have zero impact from the views). As a mom to two current Del Mar Heights students, that reasoning is both offensive and not true. What we care about is building the right school for Del Mar’s children.

Finalizing the design plans during the summer, behind closed doors, has created a deeply flawed and divisive process. In September the community was presented with, in effect, a done deal, and every suggestion to preserve more field space since, has been methodically shut down. Over and over we have been presented with selective details obviously orchestrated to support the proposed design and to refute the possibility of change.

This design prioritizes parking; prioritizes traffic queue; prioritizes single stories; prioritizes small, outdoor learning spaces; and prioritizes centralizing the campus. Some of the educational concepts sound wonderful, but they come at a huge cost - more than half of the school field and more than half of the blacktop. The outdoor play area falls dismally short of California Department of Education minimum requirements. This design gives lowest priority to what many children love most about going to school and what many experts believe to be a critical component of an elementary school education. It comes at the expense of a field that has promoted the health and well being of Del Mar’s children for generations.

Greta Thunberg is Time’s Person of the Year. Climate change is arguably the biggest issue our children will face. They are growing up in a time when environmental impact should be front and center in every decision we make. This design doesn’t even guarantee solar. A few trees will be planted to offset, basically, paving a whole new road around the campus. This design encourages parents to get in their cars and drive to school, when the world is focusing on ways to walk, bike and use mass transit like school buses. Our children will judge us for our lack of foresight, and they should.

Building Del Mar Heights School fast has become a higher priority than building the school right. This school is being built to meet the needs of our children for the next 50 years. We need to do better, even if that means a new design.

Nicole Pentheroudakis

Del Mar

Del Mar deserves better!

Last weekend in Del Mar, California, most locals and visitors were enjoying a day at the beach, reading a book, or simply relaxing and taking in the spectacular vistas and wonderful life. Sadly, as this was going on there were several transgressions occurring at the same time: there were thefts of personal property, trespassing, along with harassment and threats assailing Del Mar residents and businesses.

Equally disconcerting, there was no law enforcement presence to deal with or thwart these threats and malevolence. I recall that in recent local elections, promises were made to the citizenry by City Council candidates that our safety and code enforcement would be a premium concern...clearly this promise has not been fulfilled.

Local residents are reduced to taking photographs of perpetrators of criminal actions and bullying behavior and sharing these on social media sites to inform their neighbors of these threats; all the while, one city council member openly applauded the uncivil mayhem…..where is the promised protection?

Where is the civility?

Many share my view that this must be addressed - enough! It is both a matter of civility and security that all who reside and enjoy our quaint and beautiful village can feel safe and protected in Del Mar. We demand that our leadership recognize their obligation to ensure that our homes are secure and that we can walk the streets without the prospect of being bullied or harassed.

We must be better and we need action now!

T. Pat Stubbs

Del Mar

Lifeguards should go fossil free

I grew up in Solana Beach and now come back to bring my son to visit his grandparents. Like most parents, I have taught my young child to have a healthy awareness and distance from cars. Recently, while visiting the beach, I noticed a big truck cruising down the beach. It was a quiet day with few beachgoers. I couldn’t figure out why a lifeguard needed to tear down the beach when there was clearly no action. As the truck passed, the fresh air of the ocean was spoiled, and my son froze in place. I realized how unnecessary it is — with electric ATVs, electric cargo bicycles, etc. — to still have our wealthy communities supporting gas-powered vehicles. The dissonance in our beachfront community as a healthy place, while allowing fossil fuel-powered vehicles to roam should be reconciled. Many of our lifeguards choose the job because of the opportunity to serve their community and spend time in nature. It’s time our lifeguard agencies upgrade by simplifying and finding more congruence in their modes of transportation and their jobs.

Yogi Hendlin

Environmental Philosopher and Public Health Scientist

