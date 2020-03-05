Opinion/Letters to the Editor March 2020

March 5 issue:

Celebrating property, and a view, we saved together

“We saved this view together.”

That was the refrain Doug Gibson repeated again and again during the Feb. 22 dedication of Harbaugh Seaside Trails. Gibson, executive director and principal scientist of the Nature Collective, delivered his remarks from a brand new viewing deck.

Advertisement

To his back was a sweeping view of the ocean, the sunset and the San Elijo Lagoon. To his front, an upbeat crowd of about 200 people gathered to celebrate the opening of the 3.44-acre park. Between the guests and the deck hung a ceremonial, green ribbon, which I had the pleasure of helping to snip.

The goodwill and mutual congratulations brought closure to decades’ worth of clashes between preservationists and developers. Objections to one proposal, for an eight-story hotel, were a driving force behind the city’s incorporation in 1986. About 15 years ago, community opposition reignited as another developer brought still another hotel proposal to the fore.

All of that is in the rearview.

Ahead, varieties of 8,000 native plants planted by 400 volunteers will continue to take hold. More and more footsteps will cross the pathways that connect the city’s Coastal Rail Trail to the San Elijo Lagoon’s trail network.

Advertisement

We built the trails, saved the view and bought the property together.

As Doug Gibson explained, a $3.75 million capital campaign amassed 1,200 donations, from $9.28 in pennies from a child’s penny bank to $1.15 million in the grant we provided from the Harbaugh Foundation.

Our grant was one of the first and by far the largest to celebrate the legacy of the late George and Betty Harbaugh, native San Diegans who cherished the natural beauty of our region. A second open space endeavor, Harbaugh Seaside Parkway, is underway in the Cardiff-by-the-Sea community of Encinitas. Also central to our giving, and reflective of George Harbaugh’s service in the Air Force, is support for our military.

My family joined me during the dedication ceremonies. I can’t wait to bring our newest family member – my adorable grandson – for a stroll on Harbaugh Seaside Trails.

Joe Balla

Director, The Harbaugh Foundation

It was the right decision to vote in March on Measure G

I write this letter prior to the March 3 vote on Measure G so the outcome of the Marisol Initiative is not at issue. I want to emphasize to the community the importance of having the vote on the March ballot and not the November ballot despite the concerns of many in town held that not enough information nor time would be allotted to prepare for their vote.

Advertisement

I knew my community. I trusted that the three months would be enough time to learn about the Marisol issue. Why? Because we have a history of engagement on important issues and we are well educated and particularly interested in land use issues for Del Mar.

What I also knew was that Del Mar would not be better off with having nearly a year to argue the Marisol Initiative. Dragging on the exchanges on Facebook and emails would have led to prolonged anxiety and polarization. And what about the cost of all those ads in our postboxes?

Information was provided in a timely manner

As promised the community had the draft Environmental Impact Report by the end of December, two months prior to the vote. The Economic Impact Report for Marisol came out shortly thereafter and was online at the City website immediately. The League of Women’s Voters held a forum in January. A panel of both pro and con supporters answered two hours of questions from a packed audience at our Civic Center. That forum was televised for those who could not attend.

The Marisol developers held office hours, downtown with models and renderings to answer questions.

Finally, although the City of Del Mar was not allowed to support or oppose the Initiative our planning staff provided factual answers when they could on a Q&A webpage.

Many of my neighbors are relieved to have this vote behind them. They think that there was plenty of time to know the issue and now they want to move on. I believe fellow Council Members Ellie Haviland and Dwight Worden made the right decision to hold this election in March.

Sherryl Parks

Advertisement

Del Mar City Council member

Lost opportunity at DMUSD board meeting

What happened at last week’s board meeting should tell you a lot about Del Mar Union School District (DMUSD) trustees and leadership.

Twenty minutes into the meeting, after an earlier closed session, a trustee read from a prepared statement about an accusatory letter the district had received from lawyers, apparently on behalf of a client that preferred to remain anonymous, as is their right. Reading carefully crafted words at a carefully rehearsed pace, the trustee strung together a story that made it sound – not once, but twice – like Play Outside Del Mar had orchestrated all of it.

A lawyer himself, the trustee continued with how the district had none of the “nefarious intention” stated in the accusatory letter and had done none of the “secret” things alleged. Nonetheless, he said he’d personally rather scrap the entire $55 million school rebuild than spend “tons of money” in litigation. The other trustees sat silent, in apparent agreement.

Later on in the meeting, there was a call from the board for district staff to hunt down the lawyer’s client.

The evidence behind such a personal and public attack on me? Not a shred.

What a lost opportunity. We all came to the meeting to talk and hear about Rolf Silbert’s incredible Community Design #2, and the district buried it as a footnote in exchange for initiating a witch hunt.

If someone felt they had to send an anonymous letter to the district to escape retribution, retaliation, and outright public bullying by the district, then I’d say they nailed it. That’s sad, that some feel they have to go underground to criticize the district or hold them accountable.

By the way, later on in the meeting the district planner admitted there wasn’t even a threat of litigation in the letters. Why didn’t the district just post the letters on their website or pass them out at the meeting so the truth was revealed? Any member of the public has a legal right to them under the California Public Records Act.

I am working to get the right school built. Rolf’s design #2 is safer than the district’s plan for students, teachers, and staff – for canyon wildfires, traffic crossing, and air quality. It fully adopts the district’s facilities, preserves 80% of today’s fields, doubles the proposed blacktop, and increases “green space” by 25,000 square feet, 60,0000 more than the district design.

As the founder of Play Outside Del Mar, I have and will continue to stay true to our mission, without fear of the district or public retribution instigated by the district. Make no bones about it, I’ll advocate for Del Mar’s outdoor recreational play spaces for the kids of today and tomorrow with community service, honesty, and transparency as my guiding principles.

John Gartman

Play Outside Del Mar