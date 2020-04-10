Opinion/Letters to the Editor April 2020

April 2 issue:

A heartbreaking but predictable scenario to keep in mind

Families are mourning a woman who was killed, and several others severely injured when a driver, allegedly impaired by marijuana, plowed into them at 2:35 a.m. on March 14. The driver is charged with manslaughter. This is a heartbreaking but predictable scenario. Liberty Mutual Insurance found that 24% of surveyed adults did not believe driving under the influence of pot was dangerous. Yet even small amounts can affect coordination, peripheral vision, reaction time, decision making, and the ability to judge distances and stay in one’s own lane.

This is important to keep in mind for voters in Encinitas and Solana Beach who will soon face ballot initiatives sponsored by the pot industry. Have you seen the many billboards in San Diego advertising marijuana? How many have you seen warning of the dangers of drugged driving? I haven’t seen any.

Advertisement

Kelly McCormick

Carlsbad

April 9 issue:

Appreciative of community newspapers

Advertisement

Thank you for continuing to publish the weekly North County community newspapers that bring us local news of importance to us. We receive our local information from your local weekly publications and it fills the void in coverage by our “local” radio and TV stations. Hopefully we will be able to continue seeing this essential news published by our local weekly newspapers throughout these trying times.

Jim Parrotte

Carmel Valley

