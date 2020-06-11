Letters to the Editor/Opinion June 2020

June 11 issue:

Egalitarian wealth and racial equality

In recent months, many black people were killed by police: George Floyd, David McAtee, Natosha McDade, Breonna Taylor, Sean Reed, Steven Demarco Taylor, Ariane McCree, William Green, and the list goes on and on.

Study shows a significant percentage of U.S. population is racially biased. Historically, Canada (the Act Against Slavery of 1793) and Argentina (the first Constitution of Argentina of 1853) abolished slavery without a civil war, unlike the great America. Yet, after the 13th amendment was passed in 1865 to abolish slavery, a second system of slavery arose as vividly unearthed in 1991 with the skeletal remains of more than 400 Africans in NYC. It is undeniable that racism was a serious problem in the past and still is.

However, the class divide is much deeper in the U. S. than black and white. The current protest is triggered by police brutality and the primary demand is police reform. Nonetheless, Covid-19 pandemic shows the cruel reality of how easily poor people can lose their lives and jobs. While capitalism creates wealth, without protecting the workers, the environment and the infrastructure, economic growth is unsustainable and financial instabilities occur frequently. When the poor, living from paycheck to paycheck, are unable to pay rent, medical bills, or college tuition, the economy will turn south. Besides bankruptcy could be a major disease away, if working in an expensive area, they can easily become homeless. It is astonishingly sad that some Disneyland employees could not even afford to rent an apartment in Southern California. Moreover, the aristocracy medicine, affordable only by the rich, is ineffective to fend off the pandemic. As demonstrated in Taiwan, the national health insurance helps control the spread of Covid-19. With 23.8 million people and 110 miles away from China, Taiwan has registered only 443 cases and 7 deaths. Therefore, as a start, the national health program, together with a minimum wage that is pinned to the local cost of living, will help strengthen social stability.

Despite the military might against external threats, the U. S., lacking the safety net for internal defense, is vulnerable for great recession as evidenced by the subprime mortgage crisis not long ago. Thus, the bottom-up economics is needed to maintain financial stability by reducing wealth disparity. Singapore did it well by giving people the chance to make money with money. The 90+% of home ownership makes Singapore the richest country in Asia with an average per capita wealth at nearly $300,000. Singapore can do it, there is no reason why the U. S. cannot. To help black people, and therefore all of the people, become affluent needs be the country’s commitment so to alleviate racism in its entirety.

James J Y Hsu

Solana Beach

Teacher mystery: Is this Groundhog Day?

COVID-19 has brought many challenges to our community, our schools and our students, and now one of Torrey Pines High School’s favorite teachers has mysteriously been placed on leave. Is this Groundhog Day? This situation feels eerily similar to Mr. Harvie’s first disappearance during the 2016-2017 school year.

In 2016, when the administration announced that Mr. Harvie had “retired,” none of that made sense to his students. The community of students, alumni and parents came to his support and demanded his reinstatement at a standing-room-only school board meeting.

Everyone knew that he had not “retired” willingly, but had been forced out by the administration. Their rally cry was to simply “call him.” If the school board was certain he had retired willingly… they should be confident that he would not want his job back if offered. After a vote they called him and he eagerly returned to teaching.

For 30 years, Mr. Harvie has inspired students and reminded them of their potential, often telling them they are “the smartest people [he] knows” while they shouted out answers and he wrote them down eagerly. Students register for AP Physics just for the opportunity to learn from Mr. Harvie. As described by Neilah Soliday, the managing editor of the TPHS yearbook:

“To be in Mr. Harvie’s class is a privilege. Not only is it an opportunity to engage in positive, encouraging interactions with an adult role model, but it is also an amazing experience to learn from someone whose passion for physics is so evident in his teaching. I’m among the many students who praise Mr. Harvie as a man dedicated to the education and wellbeing of his students. Torrey Pines has seemingly lost a brilliant educator and an important member of the Falcon community.”

On March 30, Torrey Pines Assistant Principal Michael Santos emailed the students and family of Mr. Harvie’s 2019-2020 classes. In the email, Santos described Harvie as “on leave,” and offered no further explanation when asked. The announcement continues to arouse suspicion among students as the timing of this “leave” is questionable. Considering the current pandemic, those who would object to Mr. Harvie’s dismissal have been left with severely restricted access to the administration and limited opportunity to voice their concerns. During the June 4 SDUHSD board meeting, I (Jessica Misak, a Torrey Pines High School senior) publicly requested more information regarding Mr. Harvie’s absence. Immediately I was told it “is a personnel issue and will not be discussed any further,” and was muted before my designated two minutes to speak were up.

One thing is certain: if this situation took place during normal circumstances, scores of his present and former students would be lining up to support Mr. Harvie — a quintessential teacher and Falcon — in front of the school board.

Jessica Misak and Neilah Soliday

Torrey Pines High School seniors

Edison unprepared for COVID-19 disaster

Disasters of any kind bring me right back to spring 2011 and the triple nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, Japan. After months of confusion, mixed messages – and, finally, elevated radiation levels in locally-grown food -- I evacuated my family from Japan to north San Diego County. As we have rebuilt our lives, my attention has shifted from Fukushima to the disaster-in-waiting at the seaside nuclear waste repository in San Onofre.

COVID-19 has us sheltering in place. How would we isolate during an evacuation? What would more than 8 million people living within 50 miles of the shuttered San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station do if, in the event of a radiological release, they had to up and leave?

Last month, on questioning from Rep. Mike Levin, a Southern California Edison vice president played down the utility’s lack of resources and plans to evacuate people living near the shuttered nuclear plant, where workers are in the midst of transferring 3.6 million pounds of highly-radioactive waste from cooling pools into dry storage.

Edison Vice President Doug Bauder offered this mealy-mouthed reply:

“In fact, in June 2015, the NRC approved the SONGS Permanently Defueled Emergency Plan, which eliminates the requirement for SONGS-specific off-site emergency plans. However, more general ‘all hazards’ emergency plans remain in place with local cities and counties. At present, Camp Pendleton remains our partner for initial responses to fire, rescue, medical, and medical transport needs. We also have a full-time and a part-time nurse practitioner on site, as well as a robust and well-trained security force. SCE has memorandums of understanding with local health care providers regarding health or medical treatment for employees and contractors. They have assured us they can continue to provide medical care, if necessary.”

Is he joking?

Bauder seemed unaware – or he just didn’t care -- that our health care system and emergency responders are stretched to their limit with the pandemic. He also hasn’t explained how the waste transfer qualifies as an essential activity and what is so urgent about the dangerous work that it can’t hold until the global crisis is over.

Edison’s determination to plow ahead follows a pattern or recklessness that includes a near-catastrophe in 2018 during the bungled loading of 50-ton waste canister. The steel canisters themselves are vulnerable to failure from scratching, gouging and corrosion -- especially since their storage location is a stone’s throw from the ocean. If this weren’t enough, sea levels are rising and the storage vault is located near an earthquake fault.

Contractors at the nuclear plant should stay home like the rest of us. Work should resume only when Edison can show that evacuation, emergency response and medical infrastructure is in place to provide for our safety.

Cathy Iwane

Board of Directors,

The Samuel Lawrence Foundation

Private property flag placement should have owner’s consent

With the 4th of July approaching, real estate agents and local businesses need to be reminded that placing flags on private property without the owner’s consent is unethical and, in some places, illegal.

Although this action is well-intentioned, it’s presumptuous to assume everyone wants to display a flag in front of their house. And, at a time when this country is so divided, it may be inflammatory.

There are so many issues surrounding this, including:

• Lawns are private property, and nobody should be placing anything there without the owner’s permission. Imagine if we all went around placing flags or banners or signs on our neighbors’ lawns. We wouldn’t be allowed to do it.

• Many communities have intentionally put up No Soliciting signs, so why would they want flags – the symbol of our country – being used to advertise a business for profit?

• Some businesses even go a step further, adding “God Bless America” to the flag. Separation of church and state is a major tenet of this country, and religion is a very private matter to people.

• COVID-19 is still a real threat. During the pandemic, especially, no one should be placing objects that have been touched by/breathed on/exposed to others on someone else’s property without that person’s consent.

For those homeowners who do appreciate the gesture, maybe HOAs can email residents to ask who wants one and then forward that list to the realtors.

Or, instead of placing flags on July 4, maybe local businesses could do a real community service by sending out a reminder – maybe a refrigerator magnet? – in the fall and spring when it’s time to change the clocks and switch out smoke alarm batteries. Just don’t do it on people’s private property.

The Fourth of July is a sacred celebration of our country’s freedom. That freedom includes the right to choose how we want to commemorate that important day and whether or not that includes displaying the flag.

Lois Mark

Carmel Valley

Let the bidding begin

Re: Phil Diehl article “Fairgrounds faces possible closure without financial aid” Solana Beach Sun, June 4, 2020

Covid 19 has exposed some systemic issues: Lots of people are in bad health with severe “underlying conditions,” too many hungry, many financially insolvent and government ineptness. The latter two are exposed in your article stating that without $20 million federal (tax-payer) money the Fairgrounds could close or be sold.

What is really exposed appears on page 24 raising questions of fiscal mismanagement and public employee union contracts with governments and quasi-government entities like the 22 DAA. “156 full-time permanent employees with a total average monthly payroll of $1.7 million.” That’s $10,897 per employee per month – most of whom I assume are not working from home!

Unlike all private sector companies making prudent adjustments with CEOs taking half pay, employees being furloughed or receiving half pay or having to take PTO without pay to help weather the forced financial downturn, you state “the government doesn’t allow furloughs!” No wonder the Fairgrounds is in financial trouble!

Is this a major “systemic problem” with government and public employee unions?

I recently heard when the stay at home order was issued, that San Diego’s mayor, in an attempt at good fiscal management, announced he would furlough 800 “non-essential” city employees. Immediately the union blocked him evidently because of a “no furlough” public employee contract with government. Is this true at all levels of government? Who would sign such a contract? While private sector employees suffer what makes non-essential government employees so special?

Financial, economic and now virus downturns usually result in new efficiencies being utilized; contracts renegotiated, salaries cut, etc. I thought unions had rainy day funds for this type of thing. Why are we taxpayers asked to bail out bad contracts?

We hear the term “public servants” used a lot. Reading your article, I’m confused just who is the public servant, them or us? I guess we are not all in this together.

Cites, counties and states always seem to need more money. Selling the Fairgrounds to private ownership will provide the state badly needed cash now, property, sales tax revenue to all down the road and more efficient, creative and effective uses. We continually talk about needing affordable housing but no land, or where to house our homeless. Well, there’s plenty of land, potential for creative uses, job creation, horseracing, shows etc, etc and the state won’t have to worry about money again or an insane labor union contract.

Let the bidding begin.

Dave Ferguson

Solana Beach

