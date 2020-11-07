Opinion/Letters to the Editor November 2020

Misinformation about the SDFA

There’s a discussion in the community driven by misinformation and misunderstanding about the San Dieguito Faculty Association (SDFA). We write to define what the SDFA actually is and how it fits into our current circumstance. Some vocal and demonstrative community members have been claiming the SDFA is preventing teachers from returning to on-site classrooms and characterizing the SDFA as an external, bully-type force that somehow solely controls the decisions of the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD).

The SDFA is not just teachers, it includes our counselors and it does not just represent the people teaching and counseling our children, it is those same people—their president is a middle school counselor and their membership is voluntary, consisting of a vast majority of our children’s teachers and counselors. To suggest that these people—our neighbors and friends—are being manipulated or are engaged in some plot to keep students off their campuses does one thing, and one thing only. It allows those who don’t believe that teachers should have the same employment rights guaranteed to other public employees to dehumanize and vilify our teachers and counselors for personal political gain. This vilification began a few years ago and has reached a fever pitch during this sensitive time. We should be especially wary of anyone in our community blaming the teachers’ association for problems caused by those in the district administration and elected leadership who sow division among us rather than try to bring us together.

Those who cast aspersions toward the SDFA might consider that teachers are not the only public employees to form associations as a way to organize themselves and speak with one voice. Our local police officers have the San Diego Police Officers Association and our local firefighters have the San Diego City Firefighters Association. Blaming or even giving sole credit to the SDFA for decisions made by the San Dieguito Union High School District would be like blaming or giving sole credit to the police and firefighters associations for decisions made by the Mayor of San Diego. It just doesn’t work that way.

Employees’ associations are just some of the many voices that leaders consider when making decisions for the public good. During this pandemic, state, county, university and public health voices are also paramount. When associations are excoriated for certain decisions, this might be a clear sign that communication and transparency have broken down at all levels. We urge all stakeholders in SDUHSD to come together to collaborate and compromise to ensure best practices in decision making—and that the education and safety of our children be the top priority, always.

Kimberly Harkin,

Carmel Valley

Kristi Griffith,

Carmel Valley

Gavin Hirst,

Carmel Valley

Keeping the kids at home is not a solution

To the San Dieguito Union High School District board and Superintendent Haley:

I can’t properly put into words how utterly gutted I am in your lack of putting the welfare of the children foremost in your return to school planning. To capture the failure of your leadership, let’s look at the things I can now do with my 7th grader at Earl Warren under the approval of the county:

Dine inside a restaurant

Take him to church, movies, museums

Go inside barbershops, grocery stores, airports, gyms

As of 10/30 the CDC even allowed cruise ships to resume operations

Enroll him in the private schools that are all teaching in person

Move to a district that has the right priority in placing the student’s needs first. Grossmont, Vista, Escondido are teaching their kids on site

If he was 6 years older, he could even go get a tattoo of his most familiar teacher, a tossup now between Mrs. Dell or Mr. MacBook

On the other hand, here are things I can’t take him to:

Bars & breweries (unless they serve food in which case bottoms up)

Sauna or steam rooms

His middle school

You are continuing to keep the kids hostage in their homes in a situation all know fails to enable development to their potential. This going on 8 months of lack of adequate instruction and socialization leads to depression, isolation, and achievement gaps. Experts well versed in the pandemic response, including Dr. Fauci in remarks recently, said “the default should be getting children back in school as opposed to making the default, when you have infections, keep them out of school.”

I can appreciate that this is a difficult and unprecedented situation. However, the reality is that our kids are not as impacted by the virus as those who are older or have underlying conditions. We need to protect those at risk and learn to live with it for all others. Keeping the kids at home is not a solution and one that will guarantee unintended consequences far severe than the challenges that reopening our schools present.

In the SDUHSD you have so many parents and teachers willing to find a way to make in person learning happen. You as leaders have to outline the way for this to become reality. You have the power of the majority willing to support you in any way needed. We can do this.

Let’s go forward and use this time to reset, and figure out a way to get our kids back in the classroom, with their talented teachers doing what they do best. Teaching our kids in person.

Mike Tanghe

Disappointed father of a EWMS 7th grader

Congratulations; now we need leadership with humility and civility

Open Letter to the Del Mar City Council:

The election is over — what a relief!

Congratulations to the winners and good luck to all of you as you attack the greatest challenges in Del Mar’s history through positive leadership.

This was an ugly election. We don’t blame you for the lapses in civility, courtesy and veracity that have become part of the process of our national leaders. But it would be a huge mistake to waste energy on partisanship when it will take all our collective energy and focus to manage our city through the coming years.

Please don’t take offense at our presumption in reminding you that you were elected to the Council as representatives of all the citizens of Del Mar, not merely those who supported and voted for you. We chose you because we believe in your individual and collective intellect, honesty, and objectivity. In order to govern effectively, obtain input from all your constituents and evaluate it fairly and equitably. We are counting on you to analyze and understand the crucial issues and to deal with them courageously, independently, and transparently, irrespective of the emotionally-charged election process. It is important that you have an open mind to consider ideas that came from those in a council minority and embrace them if they are in the best interest of our community. This means you are willing to “give and take” and compromise and collaborate with your colleagues. You have every right to change your mind as new facts appear and situations change. Both of those will happen.

Please lead our city to the bright future based upon the values and history that made our city the paradise that it is. Don’t be distracted by backward-looking negativism and by the pressures from special interests. As you navigate past COVID-19, you will have to make difficult choices and ensure that essential services are maintained and the city’s finances are on a solid footing. You will need to weave through these and, most likely, offend a lot of people in many cases. That’s part of the job.

If you do your best, you will have the satisfaction of knowing that you have risen above the petty politics in which we have been immersed in the past months. You can set a new example of courageous leadership. We promise that, when the dust settles, you will be appreciated and honored for your service. Let’s work together to create a better and stronger Del Mar.

Martin “Marty” Cooper

and Suren G. Dutia

Del Mar

