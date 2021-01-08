Opinion/Letters to the Editor January 2021

Stop Del Mar Horsepark from permanently closing

We must act now to stop the 65-acre Del Mar Horsepark from being closed and turned over to developers. This irreplaceable community treasure at the corner of Via de la Valle and El Camino Real is our region’s only remaining public equestrian facility and public riding school in operation for the last 26 years.

If Del Mar Horsepark were to close permanently, equine sports would become endangered in San Diego County. This beautiful, iconic park provides:

 One of our region’s few remaining public riding schools

Del Mar Horsepark provides a home for families to introduce their children to the joy of riding without the expense of owning a horse. Kids learn responsibility, empathy, and develop mental and physical self-confidence through horses. The retired race horses and older show ponies who work at Horsepark would have few other options if this facility closes.

 Reliable pandemic-resistant annual revenue exceeding $1 million

2020 revenue totaled $1.34 million from horse shows during pandemic, a significant revenue source during Covid-19 along with Fairground’s racing meets. Horse shows provide jobs for thousands of ancillary businesses — veterinarians, feed stores, equipment vendors, farriers, grooms, and trainers — as well as significant visitor-serving income to local lodging and restaurants.

Preserves and protects our agricultural and equestrian heritage in San Diego County

People live here for the open spaces and to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle, which for many involves horses. Horsepark’s equestrian use upholds the mission of the 22nd DAA (District Agricultural Association), the state agency that owns the facility and the Fairgrounds. It is not suitable for more intense use as it is located on a 50-year floodplain, bisected by high-energy transmission lines, without adequate sewer or water infrastructure for residential development.

 Significant public and equine community support

Over 9,000 people signed our Change.Org petition: http://change.org/SaveDelMarHorsepark. We all value our region’s agricultural heritage, open space and Horsepark’s 42-year legacy of horse shows, public riding school, and equine therapy enjoyed by generations of children and families.

Instead of closing Horsepark, we urge the 22nd DAA board at their upcoming Jan. 12 meeting to consider proposals by experienced equine operators who would improve water remediation, renovate the facilities, retain the public riding school, allow Fair parking, and generate needed income. This aligns with the 22nd DAA’s agricultural mission, equestrian heritage, and our community character.

Further information can be found on the Friends of Del Mar Horsepark website at www.friendsofdelmarhorse.com.

Carla Hayes Solana Beach

Laura DeMarco Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe

Robin Crabtree Del Mar

Evangeline Gonzalez Stanley San Diego

Happy New Year to all the residents of Del Mar!

As Mayor of Del Mar for the next year, I hope to be a catalyst for bringing our community together for the benefit of all Del Mar residents. We are facing an unknown future with diminished operating funds to accomplish all that will be needed. Working together we can go a long way toward reaching our goals. That is what I will be focused on.

Del Mar is not a large city. Del Mar offers its residents and visitors something completely different! It is an adorable tiny village conveniently located a few miles from a world-class university and a biomedical research & development nexus — with miles of natural beach and bluff that connect to a world-class state preserve (Torrey Pines) and golf course (Torrey Pines again) and a river coast to crest trail that will soon be complete, ending at our lagoon (protected by the low commercial density NC zoning) and North Bluff (protected by low-density, low-impact residential zoning).

We must continue to fight together for these precious natural resources and for Del Mar’s quaint village character — all endangered by the State’s onerous housing laws and NCTD’s intent to install 2+ miles of ugly 6-foot fencing right down the middle of Del Mar, from one end to the other.

We must stay strong. It is up to us to save and preserve so much for so many. With your help, we can succeed.

Terry Gaasterland, PhD

Mayor, City of Del Mar

One View:

My lunch with Joe Biden

By Gordon Clanton

Although I have been a political junkie since my teen years, only once have I had lunch with someone who would become president of the United States. Over many years, I have met scores of candidates and elected officials, but none who made it to the White House.

Senator Joe Biden was not yet vice president when he visited the City Club of San Diego in 1990, just past his first run for president in 1988.

The now-defunct City Club, one of America’s great public forums, was established in the 1970s by the noble work of my friend George Mitrovich, who died at 83 in 2019. That day, I was honored to be seated at the table with George and the senator.

Over lunch the future president engaged with everyone at the table, listening to them, one by one, asking thoughtful questions, paying attention to what they said. Joe charmed every one of his lunch companions.

The senator’s speech to about 150 City Club members was excellent – substantive, compelling, aspirational, and laced with well-timed self-deprecating humor about his recent unsuccessful presidential bid. He was tall, articulate, nice-looking with a great smile. I found myself thinking: This guy could be president of the United States some day.

After Joe’s speech, a Republican City Club member approached me from the audience. Although the City Club was non-partisan, this fellow said he could tell from my questions and comments at previous meetings that I was a Democrat. Then he asked with some exasperation: “Why is it that your guys (Democrats) are so much better speakers than our guys (Republicans)?” Then he added: “This guy could be president of the United States some day.”

PS: Joe served Delaware with distinction in the US Senate from 1973 to 2009 before being tapped for vice president by Barack Obama. He ran for president twice before. Now 78, he will be our oldest president. In 1981 Ronald Reagan seemed to many “too old” at 70. So is 78 the new 70?

I wish Joe luck. He will need it. Things are in a terrible mess: the coronavirus pandemic still peaking, the economy in shambles, unprecedented racial and political division, our international alliances in tatters. May the New Year be a time for healing.

—- Gordon Clanton teaches sociology at San Diego State University. He does not speak for SDSU. He welcomes comments at gclanton@sdsu.edu

