Opinion/Letters to the Editor February 2021

Importance of music in our community and during Covid

I am writing to persuade you and remind you of the importance of music in our community and especially during Covid! Music can be extremely beneficial to one’s health! Playing an instrument is highly important because it reduces stress, produces patience and perseverance, develops music appreciation, and playing music cultivates creativity.

Studies show that people who listened to relaxing music have significantly lower levels of cortisol which is the stress hormone. Playing an instrument requires persistence and perseverance because practicing an instrument helps one understand where one needs to improve. Over time this constant correction allows one to keep playing an instrument even though it is difficult at first. Playing an instrument improves hand- eye coordination and helps keep your brain malleable from continuous learning. Finally, playing an instrument develops music appreciation because one is exposed to different types of music styles and various musical composers.

I have been playing the baritone saxophone for two years. I have played the piano since I was six-years-old. Torrey Pines’ music program is a great resource for local attending high schoolers to further their music development. I have had a wonderful experience at TP’s music program and appreciate the support I’ve had from Torrey Pines and from Ms. Gelb.

Please support your continued learning by listening to music, trying to learn or continue playing an instrument, and by supporting your local music programs and events.

James Steele

Boy Scouts 765