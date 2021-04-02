Opinion/Letters to the Editor April 2021

April 1 issue:

SDUHSD board should hold special election to fill vacant seat

As students in the San Dieguito Union High School District, we are disheartened to hear that our long-time serving board member, Trustee Kristin Gibson, has resigned. Ms. Gibson is an outstanding public servant whose work over the past years, not only on the SDUHSD board but also on the Del Mar Union School District board, we deeply respect. Thank you for your years of service, Ms. Gibson.

The COVID-19 virus has completely upended our lives over the past year, yet there are fundamental aspects of our society that remain unchanged. Democracy, the need for public opinion not only to be heard but to be understood and respected, has steadfastly remained a value in our nation. Young voters and voters-to-be saw democracy prevail, despite unprecedented challenges. Yet, democracy is fragile, and protecting it has never been more imperative. We request the board does its part in preserving democracy by holding a special election instead of appointing someone to fill the vacant seat left by Ms. Gibson.

A special election would:

Allow all registered voters to participate and have a say in who represents them.

Put forth the best, most legitimate and committed candidates for the position.

Allow students who are registered voters an opportunity to participate in who represents them.

Be democratic—especially in a school district that does not have at-large representatives, but rather representatives that are specific to one area. It is a conflict of interest to have representatives of other areas determine our trustee.

As there are important issues with regard to our district and reopening that need to be carefully considered, we believe that having a fifth elected voice on our Board of Trustees is particularly important during these times. While we understand there may be cost benefits to appointing a new member, we believe that a special election is the best way to fill the empty seat. It is a democratic process which would allow multiple candidates to be considered by the public.

All citizens in our district area have the right to participate in this democratic process. We, as a district, deserve the most qualified candidate.

Signed, Students of Area 5:

Madeleine Moon

Shiva Kansagara

Andrea Gately

Emanuele Rimini

Joshua Charat-Collins

Thoughts on bluff options re Del Mar bluff options

What would happen if the train service was terminated at Solana Beach, then all southbound passengers for San Diego could continue their journey using double-decker London buses or luxury coaches? The rail freight being offloaded onto trucks as already occurs in San Diego.

Would it save millions of dollars? Would it protect the bluffs? Would it eliminate the fear of the eventual rail accident on the bluffs?

Also, when publishing data on passengers and freight would it be reasonable to confine these statistics to those of the Solana Beach to San Diego section that currently exists and not include data that covers activity north of Solana Beach?

Please forgive me if this concept has already been thoroughly explored.

George L. Beatty

Del Mar

One View: Recall fever in a ‘non-election year’

By Gordon Clanton

As a sign of the deepening polarization of American politics, we seem to be beset by recall elections.

Governor Newsom. The Democratic governor knows you cannot please all the people all the time. His challenge is to hold onto half the voters in a state with a two-to-one Democratic registration advantage.

Anticipating that the matter will go to the ballot, the governor has launched a campaign. And it appears that other prominent Dems will not enter the race to replace Gavin, deciding against the strategy of providing a “Democratic alternative” should Newsom be recalled.

Dr. Jen. Closer to home, San Diego City Council President Dr. Jennifer Campbell is facing a recall campaign led by former District 1 Councilwoman Barbara Bry, who lost in 2020 to now-Mayor Todd Gloria. Recall backers include Councilwoman Monica Montgomery Steppe, whom Jen defeated for council president in 2020, and opponents of Measure E, the successful ballot measure that will permit some high-rise development in the blighted Midway District.

Backers of this recall effort apparently do not have the money to hire professional signature-gatherers and so may fall short.

Dr. Jen was elected in 2018 and will be up for re-election in 2022, her primary coming up about six months after the proposed special election. Why not just settle this at the polls?

You can meet Dr. Jen at a free Zoom event Thursday April 8 at 7 p.m. More information and link at rsfdem.org.

Now it appears that Democrat Nathan Fletcher, chair of the County Board of Supervisors, may also face a recall campaign. And SDUHSD board member Kristin Gibson was facing recall before her recent resignation.

Special. Apart from the recalls, Secretary of State Shirley Weber’s daughter, Dr. Akilah Weber, is seeking to replace her mom in the California Assembly. The younger Dr. Weber is a gynecologist who serves on the La Mesa City Council. That special election is coming up April 6.

So there is a lot of political drama around here even in this so-called non-election year.

Thanks, Larry. Larry Brooks, president of the Del Mar Historical Society and keeper of the flame, is doing a terrific job with his series of Zoom presentations on Remarkable Del Mar History. These shows are organized around themes including postcards from Del Mar, old maps, the racetrack, the beach, Hotel Del Mar, and the snake-wall property. View all episodes at dsnp.co/QrI5Gy or dmcc.cc/calendar.

— Gordon Clanton teaches sociology at San Diego State University. He welcomes comments at gclanton@sdsu.edu

