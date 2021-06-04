Opinion/Letters to the Editor June 2021

June 3 issue:

Response to SDFA teachers union petition to recall

On May 20, after an 11-hour San Dieguito Union High School District board meeting, I stepped out into a dark parking lot and was ambushed by Duncan Brown, the head of SDFA (the teachers union), who shoved a recall notice into my hand.

Addressing the needs of our schools — and our students — during these times of distress and challenge, turned into a view “behind the curtain” that revealed what became, over years, the norm. Our district lost touch with its purpose — the best interests of the students. Re-opening efforts balanced with safety, and the quality of in-person experiences are but a handful of elements I’ve prioritized with my platform of students and families first.

Absent from Brown or the union, is a clear call to prioritize the students who’ve struggled for so long alone, in what has become a year of isolation, at the precise time in their lives when interpersonal growth is so entwined with peer interaction. This has been shamefully absent from the union’s actions and narratives.

A significant part of my campaign as a trustee was built on the platform to return to the district’s purpose while safeguarding and accommodating our talented faculty. The voters spoke with my election last fall to the board of trustees and I moved with purpose to restore the school district to the children and families. Despite union pushback through the fall and winter, we were finally able to reopen schools for the final quarter of the school year.

I am now concerned that students may be forced to the backseat once again, as the teachers union, in conjunction with the California Teachers Association out of Sacramento, attempts to recall both me and Ty Humes, who was unanimously appointed to the school board to fill a vacant seat. These efforts serve only SDFA, who seems intent on wresting control while saddling the district with the costs of the elections, estimated to be as much as $1.3 million out of the general funds. Our district has been running a deficit for the last five years. This is taxpayer money, and should be used for school, not for the political benefit of the unions.

As our district celebrates in-person graduations at our high schools and middle schools (a development I fought for), I remain resolved. I was elected to ask the tough questions and to advocate for parents, students, and taxpayers. I will continue to be tough. Students and families first — that is my platform and I live it every day.

Michael Allman

Board trustee, SDUHSD

It’s time to put our students over politics

It’s been a difficult year for all of us, but especially for our teenagers who were locked out of public schools for over a year. Our middle and high schools remained closed the majority of this school year, despite overwhelming evidence that schools could be safely reopened. The cost of these school closures to our teenagers in both learning loss and their mental health is vast, and probably won’t be fully understood for years or even decades. The public messaging from our teachers’ union right now should be one of compassion and commitment to their students this fall, but sadly this is not the case.

Instead, the San Dieguito Faculty Association (SDFA) has recently instigated two separate efforts to remove two current members of our SDUHSD school board. Mr. Ty Humes was recently, unanimously appointed to fill a vacancy. This is common practice when an elected board member resigns, and the overwhelming precedent in similar circumstances within our county. Nevertheless, the SDFA quickly mobilized to overturn this unanimous appointment, insisting on a special election that will cost over $500,000 to us, local taxpayers.

They claimed it’s because he wasn’t elected. Now, the same SDFA is seeking to recall trustee Michael Allman, a non union-backed trustee and fierce advocate for school reopening, just six months after his public election in November 2020. So the SDFA is overturning the appointment of Mr. Humes on “principle” because he was appointed and not elected, while simultaneously seeking to recall the duly elected Mr. Allman because they don’t like him and didn’t support him in his initial run for office.

These two actions by the SDFA are obviously in direct contradiction to one another. It’s nearly impossible to see these dual-actions as anything other than an attempt by the SDFA to wrestle control of the school board. Furthermore, these actions only serve to divide our community rather than keep us all focused on the most important thing: the educational recovery of our students.

Neighbors, please don’t sign any petition regarding our SDUHSD school board without thinking carefully about who should represent our community on that body. I believe we all benefit from independent thinkers like Mr. Humes and Mr. Allman who were duly appointed and elected respectively. The SDFA has strong financial and political backing from the CTA and are therefore a formidable force in getting their way. They have already forced a costly special election upon us for Mr. Humes’ seat. Let’s not allow them to also force a costly and divisive recall of Mr. Allman.

Lani Curtis

TPHS Class of 1994 and SDUHSD parent of 3

A special election keeps democracy intact

Ty Humes may be a wonderful addition to SDUHSD’s school board. Humes’ abilities, intentions and qualifications aside, a trustee is an individual elected by the community that they serve. It’s an example of popular sovereignty, one the principles of the constitution, as well as a basic tenet of democracy. Having the four current trustees select a person to fill a vacancy on the board usurps the foundation of democracy.

Think of it this way: Depending on where you live, Mike Levin or Scott Peters was elected to represent your ideas in Congress. The people in your district voted him in. He resigns. Now the other 434 members of Congress, also elected to represent the people in their own districts, post a vacancy, interview candidates, and select a replacement on your district’s behalf. Your voice is no longer part of that equation.

Four people, who were elected to represent their individual districts should not get to make that choice for the constituents of Area 5. The board of trustees are elected to represent the voice of the community/area they represent. The remaining trustees don’t get to choose who they think is the best candidate on behalf of the constituents in Area 5. Giving those four individuals the power to bypass this democratic process is setting a treacherous precedent.

Ty Humes may be an excellent candidate. That’s not the point. The point is that the board’s decision to make him a trustee is silencing the voice of the people in Area 5. As a constituent of Area 5, I want to be able to make that determination myself. A special election is the right thing to do and keeps democracy intact.

Stacy Salz

Carmel Valley

Adults riding bicycles on the sidewalk is dangerous, inconsiderate and illegal in Solana Beach

I am a “senior” who enjoys walking in our lovely city every day, 3 miles at a time to be exact. Lately, I have been confronted during those walks by adults riding their (sometimes electric) bicycles on the sidewalk, forcing me over to the side. Many don’t even have the courtesy to stop and walk the bicycle past me, so as to make it a safe crossing. Others have come from behind with little or no warning. Now, I understand why a child would do this as a means to be safe, but when an adult does it (for whatever reason) it is both dangerous, inconsiderate and specifically prohibited in the Solana Beach Municipal Code. Perhaps awareness is the issue, so here is the code section and its specific verbiage:

“10.44.010 Riding bicycles on sidewalks prohibited. It is unlawful for any person to ride a bicycle upon any sidewalk in a business district or on any street with a designated bicycle path or way.”

It should be noted that all of the encounters I’ve experienced have taken place where specific bicycle lanes are already in existence.

Norman Silverman

Solana Beach

One View

Del Mar Community Connections turns 21

By Gordon Clanton

Established in 2000, Del Mar Community Connections is a volunteer-driven nonprofit organization providing programs and services that help Del Mar seniors live safely, vibrantly, and independently in the homes they love.

DMCC was founded by long-time Del Mar resident Nancy Weare and several friends following the illness and death of her father in New England.

I became involved with DMCC several years ago when I volunteered as a back-up driver of the then-new Sprinter van and, later, to be a volunteer driver, using my own car to provide rides to medical appointments and shopping for folks who no longer drive. In short order, I was invited to join the DMCC board of directors where I have served since 2016 – a most rewarding experience.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, DMCC has faced unprecedented challenges in serving our senior community and keeping them safe.

Our weekly shopping trips in the van have been suspended, but DMCC shopped for and delivered more than 1,000 grocery orders in the past year. Thanks to Amanda Allen, DMCC’s pandemic response delivery driver.

Our Tuesday Lunch Connection programs at DMCC HQ on 9th Street have been suspended, but in 2020 DMCC delivered 450 in-home lunches.

Several continuing programs have been moved online, including a monthly sing-along group Singing Together (now Singing Apart), Page Turners Book Talk, How the Internet Can Work for You, and ROMEO (Retired Older Men Eating Out).

New online programs and activities include Remarkable Del Mar History with Historical Society President Larry Brooks, Qigong with Ali, Sweet Hour with Carly, and DMCC Happy Hour.

DMCC hosted special Zoom programs on the history of pandemics, fall prevention, the American economy, tax preparation, and other topics.

During the past year DMCC vaccinated 80 seniors against the flu, distributed 650 cotton face masks, assisted 45 seniors in getting Covid-19 vaccinations, initiated the Health and Wellness Premiere Speaker Series, and computer tutor Klaus Gubernator taught 100 seniors to use Zoom. DMCC enjoys broad support from the Del Mar community with 65 donors contributing $1,500 or more last year and 70 more contributing $100 or more. Scores of the local people volunteer every year to help with the work of supporting and serving Del Mar seniors.

To learn more about Del Mar Community Connections, contact Program Director Ashley Simpkins or Assistant Program Director Kara Adams at 858-792-7565 or dmcc@dmcc.cc.

— Gordon Clanton teaches sociology at San Diego State University. He welcomes comments at gclanton@sdsu.edu.

