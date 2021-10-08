Opinion/Letters to the Editor October 2021

Oct. 7 issue:

Getting the job done for Del Mar

Fiscal responsibility has driven the Del Mar City Council’s actions since the current Council convened in January of this year. What steps have we taken to best use City resources which are still impacted by COVID-19?

Cost savings by avoiding the need for a referendum on the high-density zone changes in the North Commercial zone. Unknown to most residents, the 2013 city council (Don Mosier, Sheryl Parks, Lee Haydu, Al Corti, Terry Sinnott) designated high-density in the entire North Commercial zone, including giving Watermark “by right” development without Design Review. The current Council reduced the upzoned area by half from 16 acres to 8 parcels. All parcels along the wetlands were set aside and protected from development. Further, wildfire evacuation planning is now underway. A degraded, private section of San Dieguito Road is essential for safe evacuation and is under consideration for timely repair.

Eliminating the need for an expensive referendum saved an estimated $175,000 election expense.

Cost savings through changes in the city manager office.

Changing the city manager early and seamlessly, without adding new staff, saved over $100,000.

Our new interim city manager is a fantastic fit. She has been with the City of Del Mar for many years and understands our City well. She lives nearby and cares deeply about the well being of all Del Mar residents.

Cost savings by launching an Undergrounding Pilot Project.

As we pursue a small pilot project up 10th St. to Tewa to Klish, we are learning many nuances and making numerous choices about how to proceed. Most importantly, we are learning ways to save money – lessons that will be applied to the much larger Crest/Oribia (“X1A”) and South Stratford Court (“1A”) projects. We expect cost savings on the larger projects to more than offset the cost of the pilot. An undergrounding pilot project was the fiscally sound move.

These are just a few examples. Strong fiscal responsibility has driven the decisions of this Del Mar City Council for the past nine months and will continue to do so.

Back in December 2020, we pledged to seek consensus and to keep pushing to polish policies until they have 4 or 5 votes and meet the needs of Del Mar’s residents. Last week, as Mayor, 8 City Council resolutions passed since June were signed. Except for one (4-1), all were unanimous (5-0) after vigorous discussion and responding to public input. Moreover, all our decisions were fiscally sound.

Terry Gaasterland, City of Del Mar Mayor

Tracy Martinez, Council Member

This letter was submitted by Terry Gaasterland and Tracy Martinez, as individuals, not on behalf of the City or the Council.

Setting an example for us all appreciated

To an anonymous customer of VG Donut & Bakery:

One morning recently, I dropped my wallet in the parking lot in front of VG Donut & Bakery. An anonymous person gave my wallet to a staff person at VG’s. Megan, the manager that day and a part of the family-owned business, said they have a Lost & Found box and a policy of having staff “just put anything in there, no need to check the contents”.

When I arrived, they asked for my name and address and returned with a smile and with everything intact in the wallet that I lost! I received my wallet with an even larger smile of relief!

In these days of dissension and mistrust in our society, I just wanted to share with you all that there are many people that “do unto others as they would have others do unto them”. An old expression of our parents! ... but a good one to pass along. This person and the staff at VG Donut & Bakery have set an example for us all.

Thank you all,

Howard Anderson

Del Mar

Kudos to local Shake Shack for upmost professionalism

I would like to express to the Del Mar Times that my experience with the shopping center at One Paseo Living has been interesting at times. But, most importantly, when someone acknowledges an individual on the spectrum in the most kindest way I think they should be recognized. Being a resident in Del Mar, I shop a lot, every day, and I take my son, who is now 20 years old and has autism, out with me to get acquainted to these experiences and lessen his anxiety about having to speak to others and facing his fears. I have informed the manager of Shake Shack but also wanted to share with other vendors how important it is to treat others with respect and kindness but also not to judge. I know while we still are wearing “masks” it’s difficult to see facial expressions, etc. Many times my son has been out on his own and he says he is judged, rushed and people are impatient with him and say the most hurtful things. Yes, this is happening in our neighborhoods. Multiple occasions over and over again people at Shake Shack should be recognized for their upmost professionalism and heartfelt customer service as an example for others in our area.

Rebekah Mihas

Del Mar