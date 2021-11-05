Opinion/Letters to the Editor November 2021

Thank you for saving the field!

This past Saturday, I got to sit at the upper field of Earl Warren Middle School and watch my daughter and her friends play in one of the final games of their long recreational soccer careers. That in itself was a joy -- seeing these high school girls who are in the thick of college applications take a break from the stress, just for the fun of playing a game they still love. But even better was looking down to the lower field and seeing two games of little soccer players.

For those who don’t know, the lower field was slated to be the new San Dieguito School District offices. The field was to be replaced by yet another building and parking lot. But instead, people spoke up and fought to preserve it as a playing field. And the San Dieguito District listened. They chose to modernize their current district offices, rather than take this precious resource away from the kids.

And so instead of construction – destruction – on that field, I got to watch as little ones were introduced to the sport of soccer, while their younger siblings played together on the sidelines and parents chatted. Families enjoying a beautiful fall day. For some of these kids, it could become the sport that gains them admission to prestigious universities. For others, a sport that they will simply enjoy, a welcome diversion in a busy, stressful life. But for all, it is a wonderful memory of childhood.

In this time of declining enrollments and rising property values in our mature coastal communities, it is understandable that a school district could see its properties as “assets”-- something to be sold to the highest bidder, while paving over other district properties and crowding children onto them. A quick profit for a permanent loss. It is admirable that San Dieguito district was able to see the bigger picture, and resist this temptation.

So, to San Dieguito District: Thank you. Thank you for truly caring about the kids of this community, and understanding your responsibility to their health and happiness. Thank you for understanding that education is so much more than what happens within the walls of a classroom. And to the people who fought to preserve this field: Thank you. Thank you for refusing to allow our kids’ childhoods to be sold at a rummage sale of surplus district properties. Thank you for taking time from your schedules to fight for all kids, even if your own are grown. Thank you for caring. And thank you for saving the field!

Amy Hellenkamp

Del Mar

Bring redistricting back to citizens and their communities

When our former City Councilmember Sherri Lightner declared “this stinks”, referring to the San Diego Redistricting Commission’s latest proposed map of city districts, she was forcefully pushing back on plans to break up the District 1 communities of Del Mar Mesa and University City.

Which leads us to the curious case of the map under final consideration that would put the small community of Torrey Highlands north of SR56 into a new District 6 running through Kearny Mesa to Mira Mesa creating three council districts along the SR56 corridor.

Despite having no population or transportation connections to Mira Mesa, the Commission has commandeered Del Mar Mesa Preserve out of District 1 and away from the Del Mar Mesa community.

Our natural habitat areas can’t speak for themselves. Endangered wildlife and plant communities rely on citizens for their defense and our elected representatives to respond by promoting prudent planning policies.

The latest map proposed by the Redistricting Commission shamefully disrespects Del Mar Mesa Preserve and the Torrey Highland Del Mar Mesa communities that have traditionally provided stewardship with support from District 1 and District 5.

This is contrary to the requirements of redistricting that communities have connectivity and are compact. Further, it splits the small community of Del Mar Mesa into two council districts which is a total waste of resources.

And so we wonder if this map has more to do with developer interests than those of our communities.

Torrey Highlands’ planning area already has approvals for commercial buildings. Under a sympathetic councilmember, those buildings could double or triple in size. We in Torrey Hills and Carmel Valley know that better than anyone as buildings in our planning areas have also morphed in size.

Cisterra Development got an up zone for a low intensity property jutting into Del Mar Mesa Preserve in Torrey Highlands (a windfall to Cisterra of $20 million) by virtue of support from the District 6 Councilmember but opposed by then District 1 Councilmember Bry. Other developers hope to follow in Cisterra’s footsteps and believe it will be easier in a newly configured District 6.

Redistricting is not supposed to be about advancing the fortunes of one industry over neighborhoods and natural resources.

The scent of undue influence is wafting over this redistricting process. Let’s bring it back to citizens and their communities. I encourage residents to attend meetings and submit comments supporting District 1 to the San Diego Redistricting Commission at www.sandiego.gov/redistricting-commission

Kathryn Burton

Torrey Hills