Opinion/Letters to the Editor December 2021

Dec. 2 issue:

Message to Solana Beach residents

As a group of Solana Beach residents, we have recently started observing and tracking the City Council’s agenda topics and decisions being made. It has come as a complete surprise that some of the decisions that are being made are made with minimal to no residents’ feedback or in some cases residents aren’t even aware of the topics and the final decisions being made. Ordinances are being changed that could impact many residents and the only speakers to date have been special interest groups, lawyers or others that do not reside nor have businesses in the area.

As seen in the article distributed in the Solana Beach/Del Mar Times on Nov. 18, “Solana Beach approves greener standards for new construction and remodels”, ordinances are being modified by our council members, we question as residents and business owners are your voices being heard. Posting of agenda items on the website 72 hours in advance of the topic does not seem to be working to draw awareness in our community. But now we see this topic will be finalized on Dec. 8. Please reach out to your council member to understand the impact and key decisions that are being made and ensure your voice is being heard.

Respectfully,

Pauline Cira

Solana Beach

